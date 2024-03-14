Where do Kenneth and Brittany currently stand? Love is Blind reunion updates

Love is Blind season 6 returned to screens on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 with its reunion special. The segment featured the latest batch of singles who appeared and joined the cast of the show to find love.

Several couples who met in the pods broke up after they got engaged on the Netflix show, and Kenneth and Brittany were the first ones to call it quits. During the reunion special, the two provided fans with updates about where they currently stand with each other.

The Love is Blind season 6 contestants opened up about their relationship and revealed that they were on very good terms. The two are close friends who speak regularly and often FaceTime as well.

"We speak nearly every day. I get FaceTime calls at work. I call him at work, I've met people at his school that he talks to and I think that although we are no longer in a relationship together, the bond that we have is gonna last for an eternity," Brittany said.

Love is Blind season 6 stars Brittany and Kenneth have a "close-knit relationship" post the Netflix show

During Love is Blind reunion special, Nick Lachey asked the former couple whether they gave each other dating advice. Kenneth revealed that they recently had a conversation about what would happen when they started dating other people and how it would affect their friendship.

"We're extremely close. We talk every day. It's a very close-knit relationship. We're also very respectful people. We don't wanna offend the person we talk to because of our rapport with each other.

Brittany revealed that they were in a good spot as Kenneth added that while they would like to maintain their friendship, they would have to respect their people when they find them.

During the Love is Blind reunion special, the hosts asked Kenneth about constantly being on his phone when they returned from the Dominican Republic and the cast member went into detail about why he was so invested in his device.

Kenneth added that he was a very hands on principal and had spent three weeks away from his students, their parents, and their teachers. He added that he had the opportunity to reconnect with them as they did with him.

"They're not used to having that big lapse of absenteeism with me in their communication. I love my job. It's the most precious thing to me. Um, but so is my love, right? So I'm trying to find the middle ground of how you still keep your commitment and still, like, honor who you're with too," Kenneth added.

The Love is Blind season 6 cast member admitted to being on his phone "a lot." Nick brought up the moment that the two broke up and noted that Kenneth didn't seem "fazed" by it.

Kenneth noted that he understood how it looked but noted that there was more to it. He added that everyone processed situations in life differently and that while there was emotionalism there, it didn't happen in the moment.

The Love is Blind season 6 star added that he called up Clay "in shambles" to talk about the breakup.

All episodes of Love is Blind season 6 are available to stream on Netflix.