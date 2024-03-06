"TOP TIER": Love is Blind fans react to Clay’s mom confronting his father during season finale

Love is Blind season 6 aired a brand new episode this week on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. During the segment, fans saw the remaining couples decide about their future and whether they'd spend it together or apart. Contestants Jimmy and Chelsea broke up even before they made it to the altar.

Season 6 saw only one couple get married, Johhny and Amy, since Clay said no at the altar. Throughout the season, fans saw Clay talk about his childhood, the impact his father's infidelity had on him and how he perceived love and relationships.

After Clay said no, his mother decided to talk to her ex-husband (Clay's father) about their relationship and explained how it impacted Clay while he was growing up. She pointed out that while he was on Love is Blind, he said certain things that she was unaware of. She was hinting at the moment when Clay had spoken about his father taking him on trips with him when he was cheating on his mother.

Clay's mom said:

"You met me, but you wasn't good to me."

Fans took to social media to react to the interaction and called the last thing she said to Trevor a mic-drop moment. One person, @TwillieShannon wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Clay's Mom is TOP TIER! That's the definition of a strong black woman."

Love is Blind fans praise Clay's mom for confronting her ex at Clay and AD's wedding

Expand Tweet

Love is Blind season 6 episode 12 started with Chelsea and Jimmy and the end of their relationship. The male cast member told his fiancé that he loved her and was sure that she was the one for him but was unsure about getting married to her.

The second couple that fans saw was Clay and AD. While the two made it to the altar, they didn't walk away as a married couple. While AD was ready to get married, Clay didn't think it was responsible of him to say yes.

While walking away from the aisle, AD hugged Clay's mother who apologized to her. Later in the episode, fans saw Clay's mother confront her ex-husband about several things, including the impact their relationship had on their son growing up.

She told Clay's father that the Love is Blind season 6 cast member struggles with marriage and commitment. She noted that he took all those feelings and his perception of marriage to the altar.

"A lot of those that stems from things you have to explain then apologize. Don't make excuses, just apologize so that closure can be had."

She recalled Clay telling her that he knew that she stayed but that there were a lot of things Clay saw that he shouldn't have. She added that when children grow up seeing such things, they grow up with conflicted feelings about marriage.

Clay's father told her that he didn't have the best role models in life and couldn't remember his father ever being there in his life. Clay's mom reminded him that she forgave him for the things that he did. She added that things came out in the end that she didn't know about until the dating show.

"I was hurt. Again, I am divorced from you but things that he shared with me that I did not know. So that's why I'm saying he took a lot on his back. And although we came from broken families, that doesn't mean that we have to pass on that brokenness to our kids."

Trevor joked that Clay should find a woman like her and the Love Is Blind star's mother ended the conversation with "You met me, but you wasn't good to me."

The end of the conversation had fans in awe, who called it a mic-drop moment.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Episodes of Love is Blind season 6 are available to stream on Netflix.