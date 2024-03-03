"I just know that it’s going to be drama": Fans show excitement as Love is Blind starts filming in Minneapolis

Love is Blind season 6 is inching closer to a finale, and fans are eager to find out who among the three remaining couples will say "I do" to each other. The smash-hit dating show takes place in Charlotte, North Carolina this season, with episodes premiering on Netflix since Valentine's Day 2024.

Now, it appears the next stop in the social experiment is likely to be Minneapolis. A number of fans have taken to social media to back the claims. Some state they already know the cast, while others suggest Love is Blind filming in Minneapolis is equivalent to inviting drama. A user, @_introvert_jacq, wrote on X:

"Love is Blind is filming in Minneapolis… I just know that it’s going to be drama."

The release date of season 7 remains undisclosed yet.

Love is Blind's casting calls in Minneapolis conducted in 2023 has intrigued fans

The format of the reality series includes singletons going through a blind selection of their potential suitors in pod segments, scheduled for a specific number of days. The suitors chat with each other through a wall, without ever seeing each other, and build a connection to decide if they can get engaged.

After proposing, couples are given four weeks to live together, go on a holiday, and plan their wedding, which allows them to spend quality time and also gauge if they can develop an emotional bond. The main part of the social experiment is the wedding day, wherein the couples are given the freedom to either marry their blind date or end the relationship.

The main motto of the show is to determine if love is really blind. According to a post shared by the dating show's production company, Kinetic Content, in March 2023, it is estimated that casting calls for Love is Blind were conducted in Denver, Washington D.C., and the Twin Cities (Minneapolis and St. Paul). The post reads:

"Attention all SINGLES!!! Kinetic Content casting is back at it and accepting Love Is Blind applications from not one, but three cities! You heard that right! We are currently looking for brave singles who are interested in a serious commitment!"

Those interested in applying for the show had to answer over 70 questions, with nearly none of them being multiple choice, as per Decider. Participants also had to shoot a video and upload their photos while going through the selection process.

Many social media users are now suggesting that filming of the show has hit the floors in Minneapolis.

More about the ongoing season

Currently, on season 6, three couples out of five, including AD and Clay, Chelsea and Jimmy, and Amy and Johnny, are heading toward the wedding day. The official synopsis of episode 11, titled Roller Coaster of Love, released on February 28, reads:

"The reunion bash brings closure for some and opens doors for others. Things get real when the brides-to-be try on dresses and future grooms select suits."

While it was an emotionally happy moment for the remaining three couples, a dramatic moment prior to this witnessed the break-up of Jeramey and Laura. It remains to be seen what the currently engaged pairs will choose at the altar. They have the freedom to say "I do" or end their relationship and return to the real world as singletons again.

Love is Blind season 6 will return with episode 12 on Wednesday, March 6.