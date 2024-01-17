Love Island: All stars fans slam Luis Morrison for playing "proud dad" card

Love Island: All Stars welcomed back several islanders, including Luis Morrison. The latest spin-off brought back fan favorites and alums of the dating reality show as they once again entered the villa to find love.

However, one islander's casting didn't sit well with fans, especially after people acquainted with him in the outside world began calling him out. During episode 2, Luis mentioned his children on-screen and noted that he was a "proud dad."

However, his former partner, Cally Jane Beech, was not impressed, as she seemingly reacted to the comment on social media with a thinking and lying emoji. Similarly, Chloe Elizabeth, mother of Luis Morrison's baby son, Romeo, also posted a picture of herself and her son with the caption "an actual proud parent."

Luis has two children, one with each of the women. Both of them opened up about the 29-year-old not being a present parent to his two kids. Fans, consequently, slammed the islander online for his comment as well. A netizen, @nahnahneya, wrote on X:

"Can't look at Luis the same knowing he's a deadbeat dad."

Love Island: All Stars airs episodes Sundays to Fridays on ITV.

Chloe Elizabeth claims Love Island: All Stars's Luis Morrison hasn't paid child support, fans react to former partners' claims

Love Island: All Stars saw Luis Morrison join the cast of the latest ITV spin-off. During the show, the ex-football player opened up about his children. In his introduction video, he noted that he's changed a lot since the last time he was on the show and noted that he was "honestly, the most proud dad."

His comments didn't sit well with his children's mothers, who took to social media to chime in on his claims. Cally-Jane Beech, with whom the All Stars cast member shares seven-year-old Vienna, posted a story with a thinking and a lying face emoji. Meanwhile, Chloe Elizabeth, who shares two-year-old Romeo with Luis, posted a picture of herself and her son and captioned it "An actual proud parent."

While in conversation with The Sun, Chloe Elizabeth slammed the cast member and said that he "rarely" supports his two children. She noted that everyone can see his lifestyle online, but that he hasn't provided Romeo with any financial support. She added that Luis had been "in arrears" for his child support since July 2023.

"It blows my mind to think if Luis appears in just ten episodes of this series, then Romeo's seen his dad more on TV than he has in person."

Elizabeth adds,

“In my opinion he’s not a great father figure to his own son, never mind a role model for any young boy. I'm still kind of in disbelief."

Fans took to social media after the claims and slammed the Love Island: All Stars islander online.

Luis Morrison was part of the very first season of Love Island, which aired in 2015. During his time on the show, he was paired up with Cally Jane-Beech, whom he had known since before the show. Together, they finished fourth in the series and continued to date for two years.

