"Love the way they treat each other": Fans react as BTS' Jungkook names Usher as his inspiration since trainee days

BANGTANTV dropped Jungkook and Usher's performance video sketch of Standing Next to You - Usher Remix on February 3, giving wholesome moments to fans. During the video, the BTS member revealed he had followed Usher as his role model since his training days.

While sharing his experience of working with the American singer, Jungkook said,

“He's one of the people I studied back when I was a trainee. He's an OG. Legendary. It's a huge honor to work with him. He has that aura from his experiences. He's so cool. I had a lot of fun today. He showed an amazing performance. I admire him.”

The maknae of the septet released different remix versions of Standing Next to You, the title track of his solo debut album, one of which was in collaboration with Usher. Known for their dancing skills, the two stars showed their moves in the performance video of the remix, taking over the internet.

Watching him talk about his idol, Jungkook's fans shared their thoughts on this collaboration, saying, “love the way they treat each other.”

“Our humble JK”: Fans react as BTS' Jungkook names Usher as his inspiration since trainee days during Standing Next to You remix MV sketch

The youngest member of the K-pop group released his highly awaited album GOLDEN in November last year, taking over multiple international music charts. Since Jungkook had plans lined up before enlisting, he dropped the Standing Next to You remix featuring renowned American singer-songwriter Usher and a special performance video featuring the R&B singer.

On February 3, the BTS member dropped a behind-the-scenes video showcasing unseen clips from the special performance video. The two artists were seen discussing and practicing the song's choreography before the filming began. The maknae also gifted Usher a copy of his signed album GOLDEN.

As Jungkook revealed being a fan of Usher and drawing inspiration from him during his trainee days, his fans expressed their pride in him for collaborating with his favorite idol.

He was seen getting emotional while giving his message to ARMYs, knowing he would not be able to interact with them regularly through Weverse live sessions like he often did, as he would be completing his national duties.

Jungkook expressed his gratitude to his fans for showing their unwavering support and promising to work hard in the future.

The Euphoria singer and his fellow bandmate Jimin enlisted for the mandatory military service on December 12.