"Madagascar 5 plot": Sea lion escapes from Central Park Zoo amid NYC flooding, prompts hilarious memefest online

On Friday, September 29, 2023, the Central Park Zoo announced that a sea lion had escaped from the pool due to the high flooding in the area, shocking social media users. A state of emergency has also been declared in the city as a result of the excessive downpour that caused flooding. Stating the same, the Central Park Zoo released a statement about the animal escaping:

"Zoo staff monitored the sea lion as she explored the area before returning to the familiar surroundings of the pool and the company of the other two sea lions.”

Furthermore, the zoo announced that the sea lion had returned back to its place. The statement also claimed that there have been many pictures, videos, and claims on the internet, which are “misleading and inaccurate.” Like the entire city, the zoo was also shut for the public, due to the excessive rainfall.

However, as the news about the sea lion escaping its pond made rounds on social media, many netizens were left bewildered and many also shared hilarious responses.

One internet user commented and said:

Social media users shared hilarious responses as the New York Zoo announced that an animal escaped the pool during the flood. (Image via X)

Social media users react to the news of the sea lion escaping the pool amidst the rains: More details revealed

Social media users were left stunned after the news of the sea lion escaping made way on social media. The zoo has indicated that the animals were "monitored" by the personnel and that no staff members or guests were in danger as a result of the incident, although all of them have also stated that the sea lion "never breached the zoo's secondary perimeter."

However, as the news made its way on social media, a Twitter user, @rawalerts tweeted about the same, which garnered many hilarious responses:

