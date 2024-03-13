Madonna brings out surprise guest judge Cardi B during her 'Celebration Tour' in Los Angeles

Madonna, the American singer and songwriter, invited surprise guest Cardi B during the last leg of five shows of her "Celebration Tour" at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

On Monday, March 11, 2024, the 31-year-old rapper joined as her latest celebrity guest judge for the “Vogue” dance-off. The segment is a fun dance-off in the singer's show’s step-back-in-time format, as per Billboard.

The pair judged other performers, which included the actress' 11-year-old daughter Estere, and then twerked to the music in the end.

Madonna welcomes Cardi B on stage for the ‘Vogue’ session of her 'Celebration Tour' in Los Angeles

Expand Tweet

Madonna performed at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Los Angeles, for the fifth night of her "Celebration Tour" in California. She invited Cardi B to be her co-judge in the “Vogue” spot of her setlist.

The segment consists of Madonna Louise Ciccone and another celebrity judging and scoring dancers who are voguing down the runway. The numbers are shown on big white placards. The singer had enlisted the services of Eric Andre, Terri Joe, Ali Wong, and Alexa Demie as judges for the first four nights of the West Coast swing, as per Billboard.

Cardi B twinned with the singer in their blonde bombshell hair. The rapper wore a sleek black bodysuit as the pair grooved to the songs and handed out scores to Madonna's dance performers. One of the artists, Estere, the singer's 11-year-old daughter, danced her way to a perfect score of 10, as per Hip Hop Dx.

Expand Tweet

The youngster did have some experience with her mother's tour, as she performed on the opening night of the "Celebration Tour" at the O2 Arena in London. She did a routine to Queen of Pop’s 1990 dance anthem in front of up to 20,000 or more people. After judging all the acts, Cardi B and the singer then got into the action themselves, getting a twerking score of a perfect 10 on stage, as per People.

Cardi shared a video of herself from 2016 on X after performing with the iconic artist. The clip showed the rapper singing along to the pop artist's hits Into the Groove, Papa Don't Preach, and Material Girl while sitting in a car. She had captioned the post at the time:

"My mom is a big Madonna fan and she passed it down to me ❤️."

Expand Tweet

The two artists first met at Madonna's 2018 Oscars party. Cardi B had long been a fan of the pop icon, and she performed at the event. She later wrote a heartfelt social media post about what the moment meant to her, as per People. The rapper wrote about the singer at the time:

"I can’t even believe I performed at her event and it was the most meaningful performance ever. I grew up with my mom listening to Madonna for hours. I performed Material Girl freshman year in high school, listen to her on all my photo shoots to have super confidence and always mentioned her in my interviews."

Several celebrities attended the completion of the five-night "Celebration Tour" stand at the Kia Forum in Inglewood. Some of the artists present were Katy Perry, Paris Jackson, Rosie O’Donnell, Corey Feldman, and Erika Jayne, as per Billboard.