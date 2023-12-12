“Publicity stunt?”: Netizens doubt Cardi B’s claims that she’s single and no longer with Offset

American rapper Cardi B opened up about her relationship status in her latest Instagram live session on Sunday, December 10, 2023, and explained that she has been "single for a minute".

Cardi B and Offset tied the knot on September 20, 2017, and have two children, daughter Kulture and son Wave, as per People. The 31-year-old revealed during the live session:

"I don't know if y'all have been getting clues from me from my Live, I mean... or from my Instagram Stories, where I put certain music. When it comes to events and stuff, I don't think it's true, I don't care to find out because I have been single for a minute now."

Fans have reacted to Cardi's most recent revelation, with most of them not believing the Bodak Yellow rapper's words.

Cardi B confirms she is single after Offset breakup

Cardi B and Offset started dating after the latter had a publicist set up a dinner with the Bronx rapper in early 2017. The pair got married the same year and have since made numerous musical collaborations with each other, including Drip, Clout, and Jealousy.

Cardi B is also quite active on her Instagram, giving updates on her daily life and talking about other artists with her fans. A clip from her Sunday live has gone viral where she revealed that she has been single for a while, as per Billboard.

The artist did not specify when exactly she and the Migos rapper separated.

"I have been afraid to... not afraid but I just don't know how to tell the world. I feel like today has been like a sign. The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you but I didn't know how to tell you so I changed my mind. I wanna start 2024, like, fresh, open. I don't know. I'm curious for a new life, for a new beginning. And yeah, I'm excited," she continued.

Many netizens gave their opinions about Cardi's revelation:

While Cardi B did not reveal if they had filed for divorce, the pair had been sending out hints to the public about their split in the past few weeks, according to E! News. The Bongos rapper posted on her Instagram stories on December 4, 2023:

"You know when you just out grow relationships. I'm tired of protecting peoples feelings...I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!"

Both Cardi B and Offset have also unfollowed each other on Instagram. As per Cosmopolitan, the Migos rapper was accused of allegedly cheating on her husband by artist Blueface. The LA rapper tweeted on December 10, accusing his ex Chrisean Rock of being intimate with Offset at an event.

"Being tatted ona h*e is not a flex you literally f*cked cardi B husband couple weeks ago I'm tired of n*gg*s looking at me while they f*cking you get the rest of em gone asap please," he said.

Offset was quick to shut down the rumors as he replied to Blueface within a few hours, tweeting:

"I ain't never talk or touch that lady. Real talk, man, you need some help."

Cardi B and Offset have split up a few times over the past since their relationship began in 2017. The artist had filed for divorce from Offset in 2020 but withdrew her petition a couple of months later, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Migos rapper has not spoken about the recent alleged split yet.