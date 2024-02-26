“Make it stop”: Ziggy’s American Idol audition divides social media

American Idol season 22 aired a brand new episode this week. During the segment that aired on Sunday, February 25, 2024 fans saw several more singers appear on the stage to audition to be a part of America's biggest talent hunt.

One of the contestants who appeared on Sunday's episode was Ziggy Krassenberg from the Netherlands. The social media influencer and reality star from Holland sang Million Reasons by Lady Gaga. While he won the judges over, people online didn't seem convinced, leading to conflicting opinions.

While several fans took to social media to praise Ziggy, others were unhappy with the contestant and took to social media to express their disappointment. One netizen, @KimLoucks2 wrote on X:

"All I can think when that Ziggy was singing is.... make it stop!!!!"

American Idol season 22 will return next week with a brand new episode on ABC.

Ziggy's American Idol 2024 audition leaves fans conflicted

22-year-old Ziggy Krassenberg, a social media influencer and singer from Holland, was one of the contestants who made it through the audition rounds. As part of his introductory video, the season 22 contestant noted that he wore a necklace with his name on it, although he was sure that people would "never" forget him. He added that he wanted to be a pop star ever since he was born.

"When I was like 15, I was on Dutch Idol."

Ryan Seacrest, the American Idol season 22 host, recognized the cast member and asked him about his Dutch Idol journey ahead of his audition. Ziggy placed 7th in the Dutch singing competition and later auditioned for The Voice.

"I think the Netherlands is too small for a guy like me, I had to come to America to show the world what I can do."

As he entered the audition room, Katy Perry asked him what he did in his home country. Ziggy noted he had done a lot of shows in the past. He added that he had a "big personality" there and wasn't the most "likable." Ziggy also said that people called him "cotton candy."

The American Idol season 22 contestant's audition had Lionel Richie on his feet with appreciation and Katy Perry felt people's negative comments online led him to prove himself on the show.

Ziggy told the judges his backstory and noted that he raised himself. He got emotional when Lionel Richie said that he had been trying to be accepted by people his whole life. He made it through with three yeses.

Fans took to social media to react to the audition and were conflicted about the contestant's performance.

