"Man just keeps adding to his laurels": Fans cheer as BTS Taehyung credited as a lyricist & composer for UMI's 'wherever u r'& earns 19 KOMCA credits

BTS' Kim Taehyung, also referred to by his stage name V, surprised fans with a beautiful duet with American singer UMI on December 30, 2023, in a heartfelt commemorating his 28th birthday. This unique song, titled wherever u r, is a preface to UMI's latest EP, Talking to the Wind, released on January 19, 2024. Furthermore, the wonderful song also acts as gratitude by the BTS singer to his devoted fan base.

On January 25, 2024, the Twitter account @taeguide shared the latest update regarding the Love Me Again singer-songwriter accredited to 19 songs as a lyricist and composer in the Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA). The credit also includes UMI's single wherever u r, to which Taehyung had contributed by writing his verses and the song composition.

Fans were delighted to come across the latest news. One fan even wrote on X lavishing praises on the BTS idol that he "just keeps adding on his laurels."

"Talented songwriter and composer": Fans lavish praise on BTS Taehyung for achieving new heights

Previously, Taehyung was credited as a lyricist for the tracks Outro: Circle Room Cypher (2013) and Blue & Grey (2020). Although he earned credits as both a lyricist and a composer for Hold Me Tight (2015), Boyz with Fun (2015), RUN (2015), Introduction: Youth (2016), Stigma (2016), 4 O’Clock (2017), Scenery (2019), Winter Bear (2019), and Inner Child (2020).

However, besides singing the beautiful OST track Sweet Night for the famous K-drama Itaewon Class, Taehyung was also credited for the song as a lyricist and composer. Another track for which he shares his accreditation of co-writing and co-producing with bandmate Jimin is Friends (2020).

Now, he is accredited for his debut solo album Layover in songwriting and composition of tracks such as Slow Dancing, For Us, Love Me Again, Rainy Days, and Blue. After being accredited for eighteen tracks, UMI's wherever u r became the new 19th adornment on the BTS' Kim Taehyung cap.

The song wherever u r embodies a feeling of closeness and warmth, a sincere remembrance of his presence even when he and his fans are physically apart.

Fans went berserk over Taehyung's latest achievement as he keeps achieving victories and accolades daily.

Their joint venture developed in the middle of Taehyung, aka V's upcoming enlistment in the military, which informed the meticulous preparations for the song's release. UMI articulately characterized the cooperation as one in which both artists contributed equally to the project's construction.

Their collaboration and musical interchange resulted in a moving piece that drew inspiration from UMI's experiences to capture feelings that all people share: longing and the need for connection.

Despite his continuous music sabbatical due to his service to the South Korean military, BTS V's dedication to his followers never wavers. His heartfelt first musical collaboration with UMI displays his respect towards his relationship with the BTS ARMY even when he would be away for his mandatory military duty for almost two years.

BTS singer and visual Kim Taehyung recently starred as the lead in South Korean singer-actress IU's comeback single Love wins all. This marked his first collaboration, where V contributed not as a singer but as a main lead. Fans are delighted to see the 28-year-old singer showcase his acting skills and expressed their desire to see V in a K-drama or a movie soon.

