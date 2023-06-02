Manlius NY swan killer arrested: Video of 18-year-old Eman Hussen smiling upon his arrest leaves netizens enraged

A shocking incident occurred in Manlius, an upstate New York village, as three teenagers stole and ate Malnius' resident swan, Faye. According to NBC News, the incident occurred over Memorial Day weekend, and the teens who stole and ate the swan have since been arrested.

It was further reported that the three teenagers who stole the swan and her four cygnet offspring are 16 to 18 years old. A video is now being widely circulated on the internet in which the 18-year-old teenager, identified as Eman Hussen, is seen getting arrested by Manlius Police for killing the swan Faye and stealing her four babies.

In the video, the 18-year-old boy was seen smiling while getting arrested, and this has left netizens in utter shock and enraged over it.

MANLIUS SWANS: This is Eman Hussan (18) being arrested yesterday by Manlius Police for killing Mama Faye and stealing her four babies. His 16 and 17-year-old friends also facing charges. We're learning disturbing new details.

The Manlius police reported that the teenage boys killed the swan and ate her up at one of the boys' aunt's place. However, the four cygnets survived. It was further mentioned that two of the cygnets were found at a nearby store in Salina, New York, where one of the teenagers worked.

The police department further said,

"Further investigation by Manlius Police led to the location of the remaining 2 cygnets which were located at a private residence in the city of Syracuse."

Social media users are agitated after coming across the video of the 18-year-old Manlius boy smiling while getting arrested

The video of Emman Hussen, the 18-year-old accused, getting arrested was shared online and quickly went viral. Social media users were left furious when they learned about the heinous crime committed by the teenagers.

Netizens said that the teenagers are not feeling guilty at all, and the smile of the 18-year-old boy while getting arrested is proof of that.

How the teenagers managed to kill the Manlius resident swan?

Manlius police Sgt. Ken Hatter told Syracuse.com that the three teenagers hopped the fence, and in the middle of the night, around 3 am on Saturday, May 26, 2023, they got a hold of the mother swan and killed her with a knife at the pond.

Hatter further said that the swan was nesting at that time and couldn't fight back, and that was the reason why the teenagers were able to capture her. The teenagers told the police that they did not know it was a swan and thought that it was just a very large duck.

Hatter said that one of the teenagers had a hunting license. However, in New York, it is illegal to hunt swans.

The teenagers were charged with felony grand larceny and criminal mischief, as well as misdemeanor conspiracy and criminal trespass.

Manlius Mayor Paul Whorrall said Faye's partner will be removed from the pond for the safety of the cygnets

Manlius Mayor Paul Whorrall told the Associated Press that the mother swan Faye's partner Manny might be removed from the pond and may be relocated because there is a chance that he might become combative.

Whorall further said,

"We will let the four cygnets grow up and we are hoping that two of those cygnets will mate and then we will be back to the way it used to be. "

It is worth noting that swans mate for life, and that is the reason why Manny might be removed from the pond so that he does not cause any harm to the cygnets.

The town is now looking to tighten up the security so that no such incident takes place in the future.

