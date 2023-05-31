Where were the Manlius swan pond baby swans found? Charges against juveniles revealed as mama bird gets killed and eaten

Faye, a famous mother swan at New York State’s Manlius Swan Pond was killed and consumed on Memorial Day. According to a social media post by Manlius Police Department, the swan was mother to four cygnets, two of which were found on the morning of Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Shop City Plaza’s Black Friday Bins in the town of Salina.

Further investigation led the police to locate the two remaining cygnets at a residential home in Syracuse, New York State. The Manlius Police Department said that they have arrested three people in connection to Faye’s death, including two juveniles of 16 and 17 years old along with 18-year-old Eman Hussan of Syracuse.

According to a source familiar with the investigation into the mother swan’s death, Faye was stolen by the 16-year-old and then consumed by the teen’s family on Memorial Day, May 29. The three teenagers are currently facing charges of third-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree grand larceny, fifth-degree conspiracy, and second-degree criminal mischief

The two juveniles were later released on appearance tickets and were scheduled to appear in court. Eman Hussan was transported to wait for his arraignment.

Bob Lonsberry @BobLonsberry Looks like some 16-year-old punk killed the mother swan on the Manlius pond and stole her four babies. A teenager from Syracuse will be given an appearance ticket. Looks like some 16-year-old punk killed the mother swan on the Manlius pond and stole her four babies. A teenager from Syracuse will be given an appearance ticket.

The cygnet of Manlius Swan Pond was found in good health

Faye and her four babies were last seen on Saturday, May 27, 2023, by a village employee who was in charge of tending to the flowers in the area. The village police and officers from the State Department of Environmental Conservation were seen at a home on Syracuse’s Lilac Street on Tuesday morning. This was where two of the baby swans were recovered.

The other two cygnets were found at Black Friday Bins at 139 Shop City Plaza. The co-owner of the store wrote on Facebook on May 30 that he did not know that they were swans and thought that the cygnets were geese or ducks.

maggie @pegbufano 🤬 🤬 🤬 🤬 I am BEYOND devastated. A mother swan and it’s four cygnets were found missing from a beloved swan pond in Manlius, NY. The cygnets were found. But the mother went through such a terrifying demise I can’t even repeat it. A male swan is no longer with a mate. I am BEYOND devastated. A mother swan and it’s four cygnets were found missing from a beloved swan pond in Manlius, NY. The cygnets were found. But the mother went through such a terrifying demise I can’t even repeat it. A male swan is no longer with a mate. 😭😭🤬😭🤬😭🤬😭🤬😭

The co-owner said that he kept the baby birds in the store because he did not want to release them on a random body of water or a pond. He added that the store tried to call a sanctuary but nobody could be reached since it was the Memorial Day weekend.

Black Friday Bins fired three workers after it was discovered that the swans at the store were the stolen cygnets. It has not yet been confirmed if the three teens who were arrested for the mother swan’s death, worked at Black Friday Bins.

The village police said that the baby swans were found in good health and are currently under the care of a biologist. The biologist one who generally oversees the well-being and health of all the village swans.

The Swan Pond in New York State’s village of Manlius has served as a landmark for more than 100 years. Signs containing a Swan logo are proudly displayed throughout the village. The swans were first introduced to the pond in Manlius in 1905.

Sabrina Betts @SabrinaMBetts



These swans are not only part of the fabric of the Village of Manlius, they're a special part of this entire community.



I'm crushed and I know others are feeling the same.

Faye, the female swan, and Manny, the male swan, typically produce cygnets around Memorial Day. Since according to the State Department of Environmental Conservation, mute swans are invasive species, the village was only allowed to keep Faye and Manny.

As mentioned earlier, two of the accused were released on appearance tickets but are scheduled to appear in court, the third is awaiting arraignment.

