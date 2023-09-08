Margarita Levieva rumored to play Heather Glenn in Daredevil: Born Again

Known Hollywood scooper Daniel RPK alleged on his Patreon that Margarita Levieva would play the role of Heather Glenn in Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again. Heather was Matt Murdock’s romantic interest and one of his former girlfriends. However, the show’s makers are yet to release any statement confirming this rumor. The Disney+ series was put on hold following the writer’s guild strikes.

While the production will likely start after the strikes are resolved, details from the stalled show are being poured out. More exciting information about Heather’s role in the plot for the upcoming show is coming out. One such exposé is how she connects the protagonist, Murdock, and his arch-enemy, Wilson Fisk.

The storyline is meant to follow the Mayor Fisk story arc from the comics. While the show and many other projects are on hold, leaks and news from the cast and crew reveal inside information. Many news snippets about the show have made it to the media and fans.

Heather Glenn is a couples’ therapist in Daredevil: Born Again

According to the rumors, Margarita Levieva plays Matt’s romantic interest, Heather Glenn, in Daredevil: Born Again, where she works as a couples’ therapist. Interestingly, Heather counsels Wilson Fisk (Kingpin) and his wife, Vanessa. This information, if accurate, will add an exciting layer to the show’s drama, and fans anticipate how this will be handled.

Heather was not a main character in the comic books but remained active in the stories for a decade. The character debuted in the 1975 Daredevil #126 and met a tragic end in 1985. Daughter of Maxwell Glenn, the president of Glenn Industries, Heather was a socialite and helped Murdock run the Legal Storefront Clinic.

Incidents that led to her father committing suicide made her over-dependent on alcohol, ultimately forcing Matt to end their relationship. She bonded with Tony Stark over alcohol abuse and dated him briefly. Glenn revealed Matt’s secret identity to Tarkington Brown while intoxicated and eventually took her own life.

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio to reprise their roles among other cast additions

Besides Levieva, of Spread and The Deuce fame, the cast for the show has Charlie Cox returning for the titular role and Vincent D’Onofrio portraying the villain Kingpin in Daredevil: Born Again. Sandrine Holt will be recast as Vanessa Fisk, while Jon Bernthal is believed to be playing Frank Castle, The Punisher.

Michael Gandolfini is rumored to be finalized for an unknown role in Daredevil: Born Again. Others in undisclosed roles include Nikki M. James, Arty Froushan, and director Clark Johnson. Actors from Netflix’s Daredevil, such as Rosario Dawson and Deborah Ann Woll, won't return for their roles in Daredevil: Born Again. As it stands now, the show has been removed from Marvel’s schedule.

What to expect from Daredevil: Born Again?

As per various leaks, the show may connect to the original Netflix series Daredevil. While the plot will not be a faithful adaptation of the Marvel Comics series by Frank Miller and David Mazzuchelli, it will be loosely based on the same. The storyline’s focus will continue to be Daredevil versus Kingpin/Wilson Fisk.

There is speculation that the new show’s plot may also feature a courtroom sequence since there is a chapter about Matt’s stand on heroes’ rights to be legal witnesses in court. The story will cover the timeline after Fisk was elected the mayor of New York City. As the mayor, he used his power to declare Daredevil a public enemy and got him captured.

While it is worth hoping that the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes will resolve amicably, it looks like a long wait for Daredevil: Born Again to hit screens on Disney+.