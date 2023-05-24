Margot Robbie's Vogue cover shoot for Barbie is "photoshopped," claim netizens

Margot Robbie's latest interview with Vogue has revealed several interesting things about the upcoming Greta Gerwig film, Barbie. Sharing some insider information about the other actors considered for playing the titular role, Robbie also revealed that she had not really thought about playing this iconic character before the project was already underway.

Speaking in the interview with Vogue, Robbie revealed:

"It wasn’t that I ever wanted to play Barbie, or dreamt of being Barbie, or anything like that,...This is going to sound stupid, but I really didn’t even think about playing Barbie until years into developing the project."

However, out of all these interesting developments, it seems that fans have caught on to something very different. The recent buzz on social media sites like Twitter has developed around the cover image that Vogue used of Margot Robbie.

A tweet about Robbie's "photoshopped" picture on Vogue cover (Image via Twitter)

Many came forward to claim that the actress was poorly "photoshopped" in the cover of Vogue, and this has become a scathing point of criticism for fans.

How are fans reacting to Margot Robbie's apparently "photoshopped" Barbie picture on Vogue's cover?

The cover for Vogue sparked some negative interest from fans despite the very intriguing material revealed during the interview itself. This was because of the poorly captured photograph of the lead actress and the seemingly poor usage of Photoshop, which did not help the cause very much.

Check out how netizens are responding to the latest issue:

Evidently, fans were buzzing with questions about the cover of the esteemed publication, wondering why they went with the shot when better ones were available.

However, fans feel that this recent development will most likely not hamper Barbie's press in any way but may bring in more publicity for the upcoming film.

The Greta Gerwig film stars Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Ana Cruz Kayne, Nicola Coughlan, Dua Lipa, Scott Evans, and Connor Swindells, among many others, in key roles.

The film will premiere on July 21, 2023, in theatres around the world. It is also the day that Nolan's Oppenheimer will release.

