Married at First Sight fame Lindsey Georgoulis confirms engagement 

Married at First Sight season 14 star Lindsey Georgoulis recently announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend Ray on Instagram. The post, made on April 3, was in association with People and featured an array of proposal pictures of the couple.

In an interview with the same publication, Lindsey then admitted to having taken a leap of faith. The news of her engagement has sent fans into a frenzy since she was a beloved character from Married at First Sight season 14, which concluded in May 2022.

After her divorce from Mark Maher, whom she married on MAFS season 14, Lindsey took a liking for Ray, whom she had been dating for a year and a half before he popped the question.

Lindsey Georgoulis announces her engagement to boyfriend Ray

In her announcement post, Lindsey Georgoulis posted a thread of six pictures, which were taken on the day of her proposal. Ray popped the question in Cancún, Mexico, where the couple had gone vacationing. The caption on their post said:

"I know Mick Jagger says you can’t always get what you want, but I don’t believe that. #sometimes the timing hits different."

The thread started with a picture of Lindsey excitedly showing off her engagement ring with Ray by her side. It also has pictures of the newly engaged couple enjoying the pristine beaches of Cancún. Lastly, the thread finishes off with a picture of the ring taken up close. It appears to be a clean, round cut, set on a shiny, delicate ring.

Many fellow stars of Lindsey Georgoulis from Married at First Sight congratulated the couple in the comment section. Iris Caldwell from season 9 of Married at First Sight said, "Ayeeeee I love to see my girls win!!!!!!" Other stars like Amber Bowles, Krysten Collins, Karen Landry, and Miguel Santiago also wished the couple on the post. In her interview with People, Lindsey said:

"After MAFS, I knew there was something better in store for me. I took a leap of faith and a little hope and it landed me the man of my dreams."

She also revealed that on the day of their proposal, Ray surprised her with a photoshoot on the beach and then took her for dinner and a show. Lindsey also said that she's "thriving" and living her perfect life. She also said that:

"It all starts in believing you can have it," and that her's and Ray's lives "are filled with laughter, adventure, and we can’t wait to share the next chapter together."

Married at First Sight star Lindsey and her boyfriend Ray's relationship timeline on Instagram

Their relationship became official on Instagram with a post put up on April 17, 2023, which saw the couple on a trip to Lake Tahoe. Since then, the couple has shared multiple pictures of them traveling and living their love for adventure and tourism.

On July 31, Lindsey Georgoulis posted a first anniversary photo dump and captioned the post:

"Anniversary Dinner dump. 1 year down. Forever to go."

It continued to describe Lindsey Georgoulis's Michelin-star restaurant experience. She called the long meal an "art" and said that she had gone to one for the first time on their second date. She decided to repeat the experience on their first anniversary. In the same post, Lindsey left a romantic side note for Ray, which said:

"Ray always likes to take videos of my reaction to our meals and watch me eat the first bite to see how I respond. I think it’s so sweet and kind."

New episodes of season 17 of Married at First Sight come out every Wednesday on Lifetime at 8 p.m. ET.