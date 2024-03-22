Marvel and 3 Body Problem star Benedict Wong reveals his 'simple' way of bringing characters to life

Marvel star Benedict Wong revealed intriguing developments concerning the return of his character, Wong, at the red carpet debut of his new Netflix sci-fi show 3 Body Problem. He plays the role of Da Shi on the show. Currently, he also plays Sorcerer Supreme in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com, he explained that when he plays his roles, he focuses on understanding the actions of each scene, allowing the world around his character to shape his portrayal. He also highlighted the significance of other characters and organizations in influencing the dynamics within the narrative.

Benedict Wong brings Marvel and 3 Body Problem Characters To Life

Marvel Star Benedict Wong (Image via Getty)

There is considerable speculation surrounding the development of a live-action adaptation of the wildly popular Marvel comic series, Strange Academy, at Marvel Studios. In the concluding scene of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Benedict Wong's character Wong is observed instructing America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) in the arcane arts, thereby generating increased speculation.

Meanwhile, the adaptation of Liu Cixin's award-winning sci-fi novel on Netflix, 3 Body Problem, features Wong as a detective named Da Shi, whereas Liam Cunningham portrays the role of his boss, Wade. As the series unfolds, both characters gain greater importance.

Furthermore, a profound existential threat to humanity emerges as the season progresses, with Cunningham and Wong's characters playing integral roles within the forces striving to stop it.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Wong stated concerning his style approach:

"You know what? I just keep it really simple. I just find out what the actions are. I just find out what the actions are of this scene and I think everyone else builds the world around you. And then that's how we see the power that they have, [Da Shi] and Wade [Liam Cunningham's character] and the organizations and the fact that within a clique they can just have an army at their disposal and yeah, that's how I do it."

Cast of 3 Body Problem (Image via Getty)

In an interview with The Gamer, Benedict Wong discussed the experience of working on 3 Body Problem.

"Obviously, I've been on similar juggernauts before, but with this one you can definitely see that [this is] a family that has worked alongside each other for the best part of ten years. They were all there and there's a lovely sort of shorthand that you could see which allows for more space and time for us to put things on the screen and work together."

Wong stated that despite the novelty of the project, it reunited Cunningham with familiar crew members from his tenure on Game of Thrones, as well as reuniting the star with former castmates like John Bradley and Jonathan Pryce. He expressed a similar sense of camaraderie, despite being a newcomer to the ensemble.

3 Body Problem is now available to stream on Netflix.