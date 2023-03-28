Marvel fans want Edward Norton in Captain America: New World Order as Liv Tyler set to return as Betty Ross

15 years after one of Marvel's least famous yet brilliant films, The Incredible Hulk, Liv Tyler is set to return to the universe with her character from the film.

She will reprise the role of scientist Betty Ross, the daughter of General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, who was played by the late William Hurt, in the upcoming Captain America movie. Tyler's inclusion comes shortly after Tim Roth returned to the franchise in She-Hulk.

As fans know, The Incredible Hulk was an ambitious project, but was not a part of the current MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). When the universe officially kicked off, Mark Ruffalo was called upon to take over the role of Bruce Banner, which he faithfully portrays to date.

But given how Marvel is merging several characters from previously unconnected franchises, like Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and rumors swirling around the X-Men, fans now want to see the return of Edward Norton to the franchise.

Nitish Singh @IamNitishSingh With the announced return of Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and the appearance of Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky / Abomination in She-Hulk last year, at this point, it seems Marvel is trolling Edward Norton for any trouble he caused during The Incredible Hulk. With the announced return of Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and the appearance of Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky / Abomination in She-Hulk last year, at this point, it seems Marvel is trolling Edward Norton for any trouble he caused during The Incredible Hulk.

After the latest announcement about Liv Tyler joining the MCU in Captain America: New World Order, fans took to social media sites to demand an alternate version of the Hulk with Edward Norton reprising.

How are fans reacting to Liv Tyler's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

It seems that the news of Liv Tyler joining as Betty Ross was enough to spark a conversation about the return of the acclaimed Edward Norton.

Moreover, Tyler is not the only one returning in Captain America: New World Order. According to reports, Tim Roth's Abomination, who had quite a rapid character growth, is also returning for the new Captain America film.

Sadly, William Hurt will be replaced by the equally talented Harrison Ford, who is all set to take over General Thaddeus Ross' role after concluding his time as Han Solo in the Star Wars franchise.

The recurring question that is plaguing fans right now is why Edward Norton is not making an appearance.

Mistadabolina @HenYay Liv Tyler will return to the MCU as Betty Ross in Captain America: New World Order.



Is she gonna comment during the movie on how both her ex-boyfriend changed from Edward Norton to Mark Ruffalo, AND her dad changed from William Hurt to Harrison Ford? Liv Tyler will return to the MCU as Betty Ross in Captain America: New World Order.Is she gonna comment during the movie on how both her ex-boyfriend changed from Edward Norton to Mark Ruffalo, AND her dad changed from William Hurt to Harrison Ford?

Multiverse Avengers @CinemaRizz Now that Liv Tyler is returning to the MCU should Edward Norton return as well. Obviously not the Hulk but another character Now that Liv Tyler is returning to the MCU should Edward Norton return as well. Obviously not the Hulk but another character https://t.co/ua2XNHIwUw

Carl @CarlLND @SplatMeat @vanman_1000 @DiscussingFilm Lol but he asked about Edward Norton after seeing this news about Liv Tyler, showing he is aware of the 2009 Hulk movie and who played in it. @SplatMeat @vanman_1000 @DiscussingFilm Lol but he asked about Edward Norton after seeing this news about Liv Tyler, showing he is aware of the 2009 Hulk movie and who played in it.

Paweeze33 @Fellowmeman11 @boljevic_danilo @IGN Edward Norton is way better plus his hulk is the best adaptation of any other hulk @boljevic_danilo @IGN Edward Norton is way better plus his hulk is the best adaptation of any other hulk

Jackson 5 Nostrils @iam_Jaxon They can easily say Edward Norton’s Incredible Hulk film was another universe’s Hulk. They can easily say Edward Norton’s Incredible Hulk film was another universe’s Hulk.

Toonami Nation! #BLM #StopAsianHate @ToonamiFaith15 So we're bringing back Liv Tyler as Betty Ross in the MCU for Captain America 4...I wonder if that means we'll see a reunion between her and...No wait that was Edward Norton,Well hopefully Mark Ruffalo will cross paths with her eventually. So we're bringing back Liv Tyler as Betty Ross in the MCU for Captain America 4...I wonder if that means we'll see a reunion between her and...No wait that was Edward Norton,Well hopefully Mark Ruffalo will cross paths with her eventually.

While it seems unclear whether Marvel is indeed planning on accumulating all the characters from its past in the upcoming films, fans certainly want two Hulks, given that there is an option for this now.

Captain America: New World Order will have many notable things that will set it apart, including the absence of Steve Rogers. Of course, Norton will not return in this film, but given Marvel's habit of surprising fans, it is not impossible for the star to return to play the Hulk, at least one more time.

Captain America: New World Order is slated for release on May 3, 2024.

