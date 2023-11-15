Marvel has finally confirmed the new name for Loki in the MCU

The season 2 finale of Loki brought about a significant transformation for everyone's favorite trickster, and it appears that Marvel has altered Loki's title to reflect this development. This change can be seen in the new merchandise, showing a new moniker for Laufeyson.

He was formerly an adopted son trying to be a prince and gain his father's approval. The son of Odin, God of Mischief, the Trickster god, is now just known as God Loki, as revealed by a poster and a Funko Pop that celebrated this title shift.

Make way for God Loki

Move over, there's a new god in town (Image via Funkopop)

A new Funko Pop of Laufeyson, as seen in the finale, has been released. The God of Mischief is now simply known as the God-Loki, and Marvel has issued a new poster as well as a Funko Pop Figurine to commemorate the change in name and the character's visual overhaul.

Fans who have seen the series season 2 finale will know that the former God of Mischief ends up taking on a significant new role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He eventually becomes a figure like the Marvel Comics' custodian of the Multiverse, sitting on the throne of He Who Remains and protecting all the many timelines with his power.

The character's new title was rumored to be the God of Stories, as shown in the comic book equivalent. But it doesn't appear that he's fully embraced the position in the MCU at the moment. As a result, the more straightforward new name is more logical and, therefore, significant for the god.

His new title may solidify him as one of the most powerful entities in the MCU cosmos. It may also indicate that he has ultimately come to a place where he has discovered his glorious purpose and now feels adequate enough to refer to himself as a god. This progress may be following his sacrifice to rescue everyone across the Marvel universe.

Laufeyson has always been a god - particularly, the God of Mischief - but it appears that he has now exceeded even that designation to become an entirely new character.

In the end, his new title neatly wraps up the character's progression in the MCU, negating any need for additional explanation. In addition to that, the title gives fans a clear sense of our favorite trickster's newfound strength.

The third season of the Marvel series has yet to receive any official confirmation. However, fans can stream all episodes of Loki season 1 and 2 on the streaming platform Disney+.