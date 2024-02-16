Marvel reveals Fantastic Four cast, shifts phase 6 film's release date and title

Marvel Studios made a huge announcement on February 14, 2024. They revealed the cast and release date for the Fantastic Four movie. The movie with Pedro Pascal will be in theaters starting July 25, 2025. The cast also includes Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn.

The movie was directed by Matt Shakman, known for his work on WandaVision. It's the newest adventure in the world of superhero movies by Marvel. Fans around the world were excited when they announced it on X (formerly Twitter) with a Valentine's Day-themed poster.

Everyone is excited about Marvel's Fantastic Four. The cast is set, and fans now have a release date. They anticipate this new chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that will revolutionize the superhero genre.

Did Marvel announce the cast and release date of Fantastic Four?

Yes, Marvel Studios just dropped the news on February 14, 2024, about the cast for the new Fantastic Four movie.

The Shakman-directed film features the following actors.

Pedro Pascal plays Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic

plays Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, also known as the Invisible Woman

as Sue Storm, also known as the Invisible Woman Ebon Moss-Bachrach is taking on the role of Ben Grimm, aka The Thing

is taking on the role of Ben Grimm, aka The Thing Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, the Human Torch

The movie is going to be a huge deal for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its fans when it hits theaters. The first sneak peek has got fans from around the world buzzing with excitement for the next chapter in Marvel's epic superhero story.

What will the Phase 6 Marvel movies be?

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool & Wolverine (Image via Marvel Studios)

Marvel's Phase 6 is slowly revealing their upcoming lineup, with many superhero movies in store. One of the most hyped releases is Thunderbolts, a follow-up to Black Widow set to hit theaters on December 20, 2024.

Deadpool 3 was supposed to come out on September 6, 2024, but they moved it up to May 3, 2024. It's going to be one of the first movies in Phase 6. As for Armor Wars, fans don't know when exactly it will drop, but it will be part of Phase 6.

Fans also look forward to Ms. Marvel season 2, especially because Kamala Khan is in The Marvels. Other projects are also coming up in Phase 6. For example, Eternals, The Marvels, Wakanda Forever, Black Panther, and Doctor Strange.

Final thoughts

Fans are pumped for Marvel's Fantastic Four, which is dropping in 2025. With an ensemble cast, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to be transformed by a talented director. Everyone is eagerly counting down the days to catch this adventure in theaters.

Marvel's Fantastic Four will only be showing in theaters.

