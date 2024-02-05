"RIP to the Marvel Cinematic Universe" - Fans left fuming after Thanos return rumors

Marvel Cinematic Universe was perhaps the greatest thing on earth five years back, with an exceptionally high degree of acclaim and excitement surrounding almost all its projects. Sadly, like all good things, the great MCU also fell from grace over the past few years, despite its heavy plans for the future of the multiverse.

With Kang (Jonathan Majors) as its centerpiece, Marvel tried to rebuild its glory days, but now with the actor out of question (due to his legal troubles), the MCU seems more directionless than ever.

Amid this growing unrest, recent MCU rumors and hints from the brilliant Josh Brolin, who played the big bad in the Avengers films, seem to indicate that the studio plans to resurrect its tried and tested villain, Thanos.

However, this news has not come to welcome ears, as fans are disappointed and agitated by the studio's attempt to force Thanos back into action instead of exploring more interesting arcs from the vast comic lores.

This has also led to fans announcing that the MCU is officially over on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter).

Fans find no reason to bring Thanos back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe post Avengers: Endgame

One of the reasons that Marvel fans are exceptionally averse to Thanos returning, despite Josh Brolin making an excellent villain in the franchise for over years, is because of how well the story concluded.

With Iron Man's (played by Robert Downey Jr.) sacrifice and Captain America's (played by Chris Evans) departure, the Thanos arc ended in a nearly perfect way, with very little reason to extend the magnanimous figure beyond what has already happened.

Many fans called this rumored move to be unnecessary and desperate.

It is long from confirmed whether this development is actually happening, but it seems that fans will not be happy if it does happen.

There are still big hopes for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the studio could still climb back to its best days.