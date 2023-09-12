5 Marvel characters who really managed to scare Thanos 'The Mad Titan'

Since its beginnings, Marvel has stood as a titanic force in the comic realm, captivating readers with its layered stories, mesmerizing characters, and interlinked worlds. Every plot showcases Marvel's unmatched ability to craft narratives that reverberate through time, touching the heroic spirit and the humanity within us.

At the center of this vast narrative web stands Thanos, the fearsome Mad Titan. Designed with an awe-inspiring blend of power and aspiration, his very name instills trepidation. As a paramount antagonist within the Marvel cosmos, Thanos' relentless pursuits of dominance frequently threaten the balance of reality, marking him as an unparalleled adversary.

Yet, some dare defy the Mad Titan's overwhelming might in this expansive cosmos. While they're hailed in the MCU, several of these champions have experienced even more intense face-offs with Thanos in the comics. Dive in as we spotlight a select few who've audaciously clashed with Thanos, marking their distinct triumphs against this behemoth.

Thor, Adam Warlock and 3 other Marvel characters who managed to invoke fear in Thanos

1) Drax the Destroyer

Expand Tweet

Drax the Destroyer has a profoundly distinct origin story in the vast world of Marvel comics. Once known as Arthur Douglas, he was a mere human living an ordinary life. Tragedy struck when the Mad Titan, Thanos, mercilessly murdered his family.

This grievous act caught the attention of the cosmic entity Kronos, who decided to give Arthur a second chance. He reincarnated the slain man into the formidable being known as Drax. Designed with a singular purpose, Drax was reborn to end Thanos's reign of terror.

He fulfilled this destiny in Annihilation #4, where he made a deadly assault, driving his hand through Thanos's chest and extracting his heart. However, the MCU depicts Drax in a contrasting light, with such an intense scene being beyond the audience's imagination in the films.

2) Star-Lord

Expand Tweet

Marvel comics regularly showcase the daring escapades of the Guardians of the Galaxy, often leading them to confront Thanos. On one such occasion, the group's savvy leader, Star-Lord, exhibited his capabilities by using the Cosmic Cube to incapacitate the Mad Titan, rendering him comatose.

Interestingly, the comics present Star-Lord as a mortal, devoid of the half-Celestial strength that his MCU counterpart, Peter Quill, possesses. This divergence is evident in Infinity War, where the MCU's Quill almost manages to overpower Thanos but eventually succumbs to his overwhelming emotions, costing the team a potential victory.

3) Thor

Expand Tweet

Throughout the Marvel Universe, Thor, the God of Thunder, is celebrated for his unmatched prowess and valiant deeds. But there has been one consistent thorn in his side: Thanos. Time and again, the Mad Titan proved to be a formidable challenge for the Asgardian god.

However, in Thor #25's pages, Thor finally secures a decisive victory over his longtime nemesis using powerful Asgardian weapons. This contrasts with the MCU's portrayal, where Thor has a fluctuating record against Thanos. Despite almost taking down the Mad Titan in Infinity War with Stormbreaker, he faces a different outcome in Endgame.

4) Lockjaw

Expand Tweet

In the Marvel narratives, Lockjaw is primarily recognized as the lovable pet of the Inhumans' royal family. But his contributions extend beyond mere companionship. As a pivotal member of The Pet Avengers, Lockjaw employs the Infinity Gems, embedded on his collar, to challenge Thanos.

Using this power, he banishes the Mad Titan to an alternate dimension. This storyline contrasts with Marvel's Inhumans TV series, where Lockjaw's potential is not fully realized, leaving audiences craving more from the teleporting bulldog.

5) Adam Warlock

Expand Tweet

The MCU subtly hinted at Adam Warlock's existence in the post-credits of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. His full debut came in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 as a supporting character with actor Will Poulter donning the role of Adam Warlock, although the comics portray him as one of Thanos’s fiercest adversaries.

Armed with intelligence and cunning, Warlock manages to deceive Thanos into relinquishing his mighty gauntlet. Seizing this opportunity, Adam Warlock employs the gauntlet's immense power to undo the devastation wrought by the Mad Titan, restoring balance to the universe.

Conclusion

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, with its epic and grandiose battles, portrays the Avengers' relentless struggles against Thanos. However, Marvel's comics introduce readers to diverse stories, underlining the idea that occasionally, a lone hero possesses the strength and wit to reshape destiny.