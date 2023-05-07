Marvel star Will Poulter shares his exciting vision for Adam Warlock's future

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has been steadily expanding with the addition of new characters and storylines. One of the most highly anticipated introductions has been that of Adam Warlock, a mighty Sovereign warrior who has been teased in the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies. Fans were thrilled when Adam Warlock finally debuted in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, played by actor Will Poulter.

In a recent interview with British GQ, Poulter shared his hopes for where Adam Warlock might make his next appearance in the MCU. The actor expressed his gratitude for joining the Guardians franchise and hinted that he would love to see his character join other big-name franchises like Black Panther or the Avengers.

As fans continue to speculate on Adam Warlock's future, it's clear that this beloved character is here to stay in the ever-expanding Marvel universe.

Adam Warlock's impact on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Adam Warlock's long-awaited arrival in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has left a lasting impact on fans and sparked excitement for his future in the MCU (Image via Marvel Studios)

The long-awaited appearance of Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, alongside his creator Ayesha, played by Elizabeth Debicki, was a moment that fans eagerly anticipated. Directed by James Gunn, the film gave Adam Warlock a significant role, despite being intended mainly as a farewell to the original Guardians team.

His co-stars praised his performance, leaving many speculating about where the character could go next in the MCU. Will Poulter, who played Adam Warlock, expressed his hopes for the character in a recent interview with British GQ, stating that he'd love to see Adam Warlock crossover to other franchises such as Black Panther or the Avengers.

"If I could be part of another big franchise, I feel really lucky to have joined the MCU, especially aboard the weird and wacky 'Guardians' train. Maybe I'd say, like, 'Black Panther' or the 'Avengers 'or something like that."

Poulter also shared his excitement for exploring the character's evolution but noted that he doesn't know what's in store for Adam Warlock's future. He hoped to do justice to James Gunn's vision for the character and expressed his gratitude for being part of the Guardians franchise.

"I don't know where he's headed. And if I did, I would tell you, honestly, but I don't. I'm very honored that he's a beloved character, and that fans have been excited to see him. I've just been wanting to try to do justice to what James wrote. I am excited to try and hopefully take him on and explore his evolution, but I don't know exactly how that will look."

Adam Warlock's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Fans anticipate where his character will go in future MCU crossovers (Image via Marvel Studios)

Guardians 3 marked Adam Warlock's entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a new Guardian of the Galaxy. His story arc, alongside Rocket, Groot, Kraglin, Cosmo the Space Dog, and Phyla, sets the stage for him to develop his powers and learn how to fight for the right side.

While a crossover with Black Panther may not be on the cards at the moment, Adam Warlock's deep connections to Thanos in the comics have fans hoping to see him join Earth's Mightiest Heroes in the future.

Looking ahead, several upcoming Marvel projects, including the Fantastic Four and the unconfirmed Nova project, make it clear that Adam Warlock's journey is far from over.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star Will Poulter has expressed his hopes for Adam Warlock's future in the MCU, but fans will have to wait and see where his story goes next. With Adam Warlock's introduction as a new Guardian of the Galaxy, it's clear he won't be away from the action for too long. Fans can't wait to see where he'll go next in the MCU.

