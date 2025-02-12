"Match made in trailer park heaven" - Internet reacts to report of Lauren Boebert and Kid Rock spotted getting into cab after dancing video goes viral

Singer-songwriter Kid Rock was reportedly spotted getting into a cab with U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert in Washington D.C. at 2:30 a.m. on January 20 following Donald Trump’s celebratory inaugural ball.

Page Six exclusively published the report on February 11 after video of them dancing together at the party went viral. In the wake of this, the internet has been having diverse reactions.

For instance, X user @Newton369T commented on @Scan_The_Wire’s post resharing the report.

“An explosive match made in trailer park heaven,” the X user wrote.

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the platform.

“I'm not sure which part of this story is the grossest bit,” a person wrote.

“I didn't have a Lauren Boebert and Kid Rock romance on my 2025 BINGO card, but I am fine with it,” one person wrote.

“Did it occur to you they were at the same hotel? A cab ride from the airport in DC is about $25,” wrote another person.

Others continued to weigh in.

“Trailer trash attracts trailer trash. It's kismet,” a netizen wrote.

“Great! It's called dating,” another netizen wrote.

“I do not know why it is a big deal that Kid Rock and Lauren Boebert were seen in a cab. Kid Rock has been driving a cab to pay the bills for years, since his last cassette dropped 30 years ago,” an individual quipped.

“In retrospect, Lauren Boebert hooking up with Kid Rock was of one 2025's most predictable events #copolitics,” wrote another netizen.

So far, Rock, Boebert, or their representatives have not addressed the matter.

More about Kid Rock and Lauren Boebert's latest drama

After Donald Trump’s swear-in ceremony on January 20 for the second term in the Oval Office, an inaugural party was held, attended by both Kid Rock and Lauren Boebert.

As per TMZ’s report the following morning, Rock, 54 was cheered on by Boebert, 38, while he performed at the event. They were also seen having conversations throughout the evening and shared dances together, the footage of which has now circulated online.

“Lauren was totally transfixed by the rock star, yapping away, doing a little dance, and clapping like she was front row at his concert — basically giving Kid Rock all the hype he needed,” TMZ reported at the time.

Notably, the All Summer Long crooner and the Colorado politician are not only close allies of Donald Trump but also gun rights activists and owners of novelty restaurants. While she owned Shooters Grill in her home state, he is the proprietor of Big A*s Honky Tonk and Rock & Roll Steakhouse in Nashville, Tennessee.

As for their relationship status, Boebert is divorced from her husband Jayson, which was filed in May 2023 and finalized in October. On the other hand, Rock has been engaged to longtime girlfriend Aubrey Berry since 2017.

Meanwhile, in September 2023, Lauren made headlines after she and her date were escorted out from a performance of the musical Beetlejuice. As per Newsweek, other guests complained of their vaping, singing, using phones, and causing disturbances. Later, Boebert apologized after videos of her vaping and getting cozy with her date circulated online. However, she denied any wrongdoing.

