"Maybe it's AI?" — Internet reacts to woman reportedly freezing mid-walk in Los Angeles parking lot

A video of a woman reportedly freezing mid-walk in a parking area in Los Angeles has been going viral on the internet. The video, shared by Daily Loud on their social media platforms like X and Instagram on February 28, showed a woman apparently freezing in a place while she was seemingly walking.

A voice could also be heard in the background, possibly of the people who recorded the video. A woman could be heard saying that the situation looked quite concerning. Meanwhile, a man's voice could be heard in the background saying:

"I don't know what's going on. You know I've seen a lot of TikToks of like glitches in the matrix, but this gotta be top dog for me." No-one is standing that perfect with their legs crossed!"

By the end of the video, the woman who was reportedly frozen was seen moving again. It is unclear what happened that led to her freezing that way in the Los Angeles parking lot. Or if it has been AI generated.

The video then showed several people walking past the woman in the video but not giving much attention to her. The video went viral and amassed various reactions. While some thought that it could be an AI-generated video, others assumed she was on drugs or having a seizure.

Some netizens even claimed that she was possibly trying to remember something. Here are some popular responses found on X. A user wondered:

"Maybe it's AI?"

Another user tweeted:

"Wherever you find that bag, fentanyl and heroin are very close by 😭."

"That’s a seizure," speculated another one.

"Nah that's the pose you hit when you might have forgot your wallet at home but your not sure," added another person.

Many netizens shared some funny responses, too. A user commented:

"She’s just fully locked in 🥂🤣."

"Someone unplugged her controller 💀," another netizen said.

"It’s like someone pressed the pause button on her, that’s hella creepy," wrote another netizen.

A woman seemingly frozen in the streets of the UK, just like the recent one in Los Angeles, went viral two years back

The latest parking lot incident in Los Angeles, surrounding an unidentified woman apparently freezing in motion, was just one of many such incidents. In July 2023, a similar video of a woman suddenly freezing in the middle of the street baffled netizens.

Mashable then reported that the video was originally shared by a TikTok user with the handle @unknown1575489. It went so popular back then that it received more than 5 million views. The woman stayed that way for quite some time before she resumed walking again.

Several users then reacted to the viral video, with many speculating that the woman in the picture freezing suddenly was possibly a result of a glitch in the matrix.

While a number of speculations surrounding the recent Los Angeles incident have been spreading all across social media platforms, it is necessary to mention that no confirmation of any theory has been determined as of now.

