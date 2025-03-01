“Remember she thought Drake gave her a shoutout” — Netizens react as Rubi Rose draws comparison between Drake and Kendrick Lamar

Rubi Rose, an American rapper and internet personality, tweeted on March 1, drawing comparisons between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, who are currently in a rap feud.

For the unversed, the rapper is currently signed with Mogul Vision, a subsidiary of Interscope Records. In 2023, she released her single, Hood Bitch Aesthetic, before appearing as a supporting act in Sexyy Red's Hottest Hood Princess tour.

On Saturday, Rubi Rose seemingly mocked people who claimed Kendrick Lamar is a better rapper than Drake. She tweeted,

"Remember when ppl tried to say Kendrick over Drake lol wtf."

The tweet has now gone viral on X. It was reposted on Instagram by @theshaderom, and it garnered varied reaction from netizens.

One netizen (@bullet_wilt_chamberlin) mentioned that in 2021, the rapper thought Drake had name-dropped her in his track 7am on Bridle Path, and she released a video reacting to the track. However, Drake fans later debunked the claim, saying that he was referencing his watch. The netizen wrote,

"Remember she thought Drake gave her a shoutout."

Netizen calls out the rapper. [Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom]

Some netizens claimed Kendrick Lamar is a better rapper than Drake. One netizen (@spiceanjel) jokingly suggested that Drake paid the rapper to write the tweet.

Netizens call out the rapper. [Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom]

Netizens continued to show their support for Kendrick Lamar. One netizen (@alwaysreppintwo1six) called her an "airhead" and claimed Drake makes his music for people like her.

Netizens call out the rapper. [Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom]

One netizen (@hannibalthompson) called the rapper a "pick me" and claimed she is irrelevant since nobody knows her. Another (@xo_ebbs_xo) called her out by saying that she doesn't write her music.

Netizens call out the rapper. [Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom]

Rubi Rose claimed Drake name-dropped her in his track 7am on Bridle Path

Celebrities Attend Washington Wizards v Atlanta Hawks - Image via Getty

According to a Complex report dated September 4, 2021, Rubi Rose, whose full name is Rubi Rose Benton, posted her reaction to Drake's track, 7am on Bridle Path, from the Certified Lover Boy album. In the now-deleted clip, the rapper was seen celebrating with her friends after they listened to the track.

According to the media outlet, Benton was mocked by netizens who claimed Drake had been referencing his watch and not her. She responded to the netizens on September 4, 2021, by telling them to let her be happy.

"Lmfao damn y’all are haters , let me be happy sheesh," she wrote.

According to HotNewHipHop's report, last year, Benton brought up being allegedly name-dropped by Drake yet again. In an interview with Complex in March 2024, she revealed that she was confident that Drake did name-drop her. She said:

"My favorite time somebody name-dropped me in their song... It's two different ones because some people say he wasn't talking about me. But he was clearly talking about me. When Drake was saying, 'the Rubi Rose two-tone.' That one because it's f*cking Drake."

Rubi Rose last appeared in Latto's single Brokey, which was released in October 2024, as a cameo along with Yadira Ramirez and Alabama Barker.

