"Maybe we should start a campaign to make it rated R": Fans confused as Five Nights at Freddy's gets PG-13 rating 

Five Nights at Freddy's is scheduled to release on October 27, 2023, in theaters and on Peacock, in the USA. The film is based on the popular video game franchise, Five Nights at Freddy's, which has released over 15 games so far. The games are brutal, gory, and have many disturbing themes.

Yet, surprisingly, the upcoming film adaptation has received a PG-13 rating, which has baffled fans, given that the game is popular for its blood and gore elements. Fans believe that the game was frightening, and they now think that the movie will be poor.

A PG-13 sign is not good for fans of extreme horror, especially since they had expected an R-rated movie. In fact, one netizen even proposed campaigning for the moving rating to be revised.

A fan's reaction on Five Nights at Freddy's getting rated PG-13 (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Internet worried and baffled as Five Nights at Freddy's gets PG-13 rating

Five Nights at Freddy's involves games that have scary animatronic mascots attacking the player. The games are said to be to be terrifying yet fun, and millions of people play them every year. Its upcoming film adaption began production back in 2015. After changing production companies, the final cast was announced in December 2022.

The original Twitter post by Discussing Film (Image via Twitter/@DiscussingFilm)

The film's producer, Jason Blum (Blumhouse Productions founder), recently spoke to IGN about the upcoming project, revealing that he was mocked for coming up with the upcoming horror game adaptation.

“I really love a challenge. Scott had been working on it as a movie with a studio for a while and that didn't work out, this is many years ago. Everyone said we could never get the movie done, including, by the way, internally in my company."

He continued,

"I was made fun of for pursuing this, this thing that could never happen, and that always lights a fire under me to say, ‘I bet I can do this’.”

However, fans believed that the film was going to be catered towards adults, which is why the PG-13 rating has left some appalled and confused. Here is how fans and netizens reacted to it on a post shared by Discussing Film.

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Most fans were disappointed that the film was rated PG-13. They said that Hollywood missed a huge opportunity by making it kids-friendly. Some even predicted that it was going to bomb the box office.

Others, meanwhile, said that the games were played by many children, and the rating was justified. However, they are also expecting an alternative 18+ version like the 2023 film M3GAN.

Five Nights at Freddy's is directed by Emma Tammi and produced by Blumhouse Productions and Striker Entertainment.