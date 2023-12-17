Mayim Bialik announces her exit from Jeopardy! Spotlight on the Big Bang Theory star’s departure from the show

The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik announced that she will no longer host the American television quiz show Jeopardy!. The actor announced on her social media handle, revealing the details about her departure from the show. This sparked multiple speculations among fans about the popular game show’s future development.

Jeopardy! is a popular game show in the USA created by Merv Griffin, featuring a quiz competition. The show's syndicated version, popular among the modern audience, debuted on September 10, 1984.

Mayim Bialik rose to fame for portraying the role of Amy Farrah Fowler in The Big Bang Theory. Bialik is also popular among fans for shows such as Blossom and Call Me Kat. She bagged the role of a guest host in Jeopardy! in 2021. Last year, she became the permanent host of the show with Ken Jennings. During the WGA (Writers Guild of America) strike, the actor temporarily stepped back from hosting the quiz show. At that time, Jennings hosted Celebrity Jeopardy! in August.

Mayim Bialik leaves Jeopardy!

Sharing the news with fans, Mayim Bialik stated that she is honored to receive a primetime Emmy nomination for hosting the show. The actor expressed gratitude for being a part of the “Jeopardy family!” She also thanked the fans, contestants, writers, staff, and crew of the quiz show.

“As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! news. Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy! I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family. For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff, and crew of America's Favorite Quiz Show, thank you.”

Jeopardy! responds to Mayim Bialik's exit from the show

The official Instagram handle of Jeopardy! responded to Bialik’s departure from the show by expressing gratitude for The Big Bang Theory star’s contribution. The announcement also revealed that there had been a decision to feature a single host for the upcoming season of Jeopardy! and Ken Jennings will take on the role as host. The Jeopardy! officials hoped to continue to work with Bialik on primetime specials.

“Mayim Bialik has announced she will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!. We made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers, and Ken Jennings will be the sole host for syndicated Jeopardy!. We are truly grateful for all of Mayim's contributions to Jeopardy!, and we hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials. -Jeopardy!”