"Me and Addison are on good terms": DMs show Dana Wolf allegedly spoke to Addison Rae about Bryce Hall's "cheating"

On May 26th, adult film actress Dana Wolf took to her Instagram stories to share a screenshot of her DMs between herself and TikToker Addison Rae, addressing Bryce Hall's cheating rumors.
TikTokers Bryce Hall and Addison Rae dated from October 2020 to March 2021. According to sources at the time, Bryce allegedly cheated on Addison with adult film actress Dana Wolf while in Las Vegas, which caused the end of his and Addison's relationship.
However, both have come out and dismissed any cheating rumors.
Addison Rae and Dana Wolf on "good terms"
Dana Wolf released a screenshot of her conversation with Addison Rae via Instagram DMs. Captioning the photo "Me and Addison are on good terms", Dana shared a portion of the conversation, with the two being amicable to each other.
Although not formally stated, followers put two and two together to figure out what Dana and Addison were talking about. According to fans, this DM proved that Bryce cheated on Addison, as Addison asked Dana if Bryce asked her anything "once people told him they knew".
Fans react to Dana exposing Bryce
After sharing the screenshot, fans were suspicious of Dana, as she posted it a week before Bryce's boxing match against Austin McBroom.
She posted a second story, captioning it, "Anyone who thinks those DMs are fake needs to go back to school."
Fans then took to Twitter to express their frustration with Bryce, as he was officially exposed by Dana for cheating. They said:
Many fans felt bad for Addison, as she kept the rumors private and protected Bryce from being shamed by the public.
Others were wondering if Addison and Dana were still going to be on good terms after the latter posted the screenshot, as the news seemed like something Addison did not want to publicly address in the first place.
Dana has yet to comment further on the situation, while Addison has yet to confirm or deny if the messages between her and Dana were real.
