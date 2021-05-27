"Me and Addison are on good terms": DMs show Dana Wolf allegedly spoke to Addison Rae about Bryce Hall's "cheating"

On May 26th, adult film actress Dana Wolf took to her Instagram stories to share a screenshot of her DMs between herself and TikToker Addison Rae, addressing Bryce Hall's cheating rumors.

TikTokers Bryce Hall and Addison Rae dated from October 2020 to March 2021. According to sources at the time, Bryce allegedly cheated on Addison with adult film actress Dana Wolf while in Las Vegas, which caused the end of his and Addison's relationship.

However, both have come out and dismissed any cheating rumors.

Addison Rae and Dana Wolf on "good terms"

Dana Wolf released a screenshot of her conversation with Addison Rae via Instagram DMs. Captioning the photo "Me and Addison are on good terms", Dana shared a portion of the conversation, with the two being amicable to each other.

Although not formally stated, followers put two and two together to figure out what Dana and Addison were talking about. According to fans, this DM proved that Bryce cheated on Addison, as Addison asked Dana if Bryce asked her anything "once people told him they knew".

TOTALLY UNEXPECTED: Addison Rae appears to have allegedly had conversation with pornstar Dana Wolf about Bryce Hall. Earlier this year, it was reported Bryce allegedly cheated on Addison with Dana while in Las Vegas. Bryce and Addison have both said publicly Bryce never cheated. pic.twitter.com/He8O8d2Pql — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 26, 2021

Fans react to Dana exposing Bryce

After sharing the screenshot, fans were suspicious of Dana, as she posted it a week before Bryce's boxing match against Austin McBroom.

Lmao a week before his fight 😁 — kYUPthatsright (@ORTHAT_) May 26, 2021

She posted a second story, captioning it, "Anyone who thinks those DMs are fake needs to go back to school."

Dana Wolf added “Anyone who thinks those DM’s are fake needs to go back to school.” pic.twitter.com/cqMjnWR7W6 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 27, 2021

Fans then took to Twitter to express their frustration with Bryce, as he was officially exposed by Dana for cheating. They said:

i feel terrible for addison :/ i'm glad they're on good terms tho, idk how she was able to keep it quiet (whatever did happen) bc i would have been yelling it to those hollywood fix people — vi - brutal stan (@understudyswift) May 26, 2021

Wow he cheated exposed — Crescent Art Designs (@IzlingtonP) May 26, 2021

I always thought addison was just being a good friend 2 bryce when she came out and said he didn't cheat... it was rlly hurting his public image n they were in a relationship together so I doubt she wants 2 ruin his career — Grace Irlanda (@Grace_irla) May 27, 2021

Many fans felt bad for Addison, as she kept the rumors private and protected Bryce from being shamed by the public.

Addison genuinely seems really nice I feel bad for her in this — isis (@hurtsohurt) May 27, 2021

Oh so he did cheat on her — Elie (@everytimespearl) May 26, 2021

I mean you can see how Bryce portrays himself, are we really surprised? He acts like an asshole and everyone is shocked that he turned out to actually be an asshole. Come on people. — Daniel (@Daniel93477397) May 26, 2021

Others were wondering if Addison and Dana were still going to be on good terms after the latter posted the screenshot, as the news seemed like something Addison did not want to publicly address in the first place.

lol she says they are on good terms. Not after this screenshot lmao — You're team is trash (@gocryaboutit69) May 26, 2021

1. How did Bryce even manage to get a girlfriend?? 2. How has he managed to cheat on her with a porn star :/ the boy looks like a fucking toe with bad hair & a personality of a wet cloth… untalented & unattractive but making girls look stupid.. aim higher girls. — Leeh-Lewis👁‍🗨 (@LeehLouise) May 26, 2021

We love Dana — elonmuskwifey (@gigimonticelli) May 27, 2021

Dana has yet to comment further on the situation, while Addison has yet to confirm or deny if the messages between her and Dana were real.

