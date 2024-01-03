Meet the cast of Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale - a Sundance Now original

Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale is a gripping tale for various reasons. A large part of the show's appeal is the affable cast (in addition to the compelling script and the fantastic elements), which is predominantly female.

SK POP was invited to a roundtable featuring the stars of Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale. Unlike the tension that permeates the show, Stephanie Levi-John (DCI Maggie Knight), Hazel Doupe (Harper Fenn), and Amy De Bhrún (Abigail) were all in great spirits during the conversation.

Naturally, we had to ask them about the central theme of the show - witchcraft. Read on to find out their equally thoughtful and funny answers.

What if the stars of Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale were witches in real life?

Expand Tweet

When we asked the cast what powers they would like if they were witches, the answers ranged from heart-warming to hilarious. Stephanie Levi-John, whose law-enforcement character investigates a murder in Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale, said she would use witchcraft for good:

"I just want to have powers of good. I’d heal the things that feel a little impossible right now. Like I’d do a world peace magic spell. And to be able to heal. And create a money tree so that bills could be paid. You know what I mean? And people could live happy, fruitful lives. I’d be a good witch if I could. (Laughs)"

Harper Fenn is the non-magical daughter of Sarah Fenn, the central witch in the show. If she possessed the power of witchcraft, she would want a very different ability from her fellow actor:

"I’d have the power of being able to watch a series from my bed and turn off the light from my bed. I’d also do the healing thing for sure. (Laughs)."

Amy De Bhrún plays Abigail, the mother of a star athlete who dies an untimely death, and when witchcraft is suspected, it drives her to unimagined depths. While she shuns magic in Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale, she would gladly embrace the power of invisibility in real life:

"World peace and healing. And switching off the lights. And be invisible. I’d love to sometimes just kinda like, I think that’s because I’m like kinda nosy and I’m going to put that down to the actor in me wanting to explore the depths of people."

Expand Tweet

The Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale actor continued and ended with a chuckle:

"I’d probably like to be like – so what’s actually going on here now? (Laughs) Which is not as honorable as the others. But those two. (Laughs)"

Catch this Sundance original series on AMC + and Sundance Now from Thursday, January 4, 2024. Jump into a world like never before, where man and magic have existed side by side for years, with a two-episode premiere.

Find out the drama that ensues in the aftermath of a brutal murder and how the persecution of witches begins again in today's world only on Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale. This 7-episode series will air weekly on the platforms mentioned.