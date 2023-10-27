“Menacing is still a crime”: Harvard ‘doxxing truck’ parking outside pro-Palestine students’ homes sparks debate online

Social media users were taken aback after they learned about the Harvard "doxxing truck" that appeared outside the homes of students who signed a pro-Palestine letter. The letter, which came only days after the conflict between Hamas and Israel began on October 7, 2023, allegedly stated that Israel was responsible for the Hamas attack.

The "doxxing truck" that appeared outside the Harvard students’ homes had a large LED screen with pictures of the students who signed the controversial letter. It also had the heading “Harvard’s Leading Antisemites.”

As per The New York Post, the incident took place on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

Adam Guillette, the President of the Accuracy in Media talked about deploying the vehicle outside the students’ houses. He claimed that Harvard is “expanding the fight against antisemitism" while noting how they are only focusing on the leaders of the groups instead of the members.

When people found out that the "doxxing truck" parked outside the house of a 20-year-old female Harvard student, they began debating about it. While some spoke about the negative results of being doxxed, others said that the whole thing was too much, with one netizen even saying:

Heated debate sparks on social media as a "doxxing truck" appears in front of the houses of students who signed the pro-Palestine letters. (Image via Twitter)

Adam Guillette also claimed that authorities explained that they weren't breaking any laws.

“The group deployed the truck because, in addition to educating their colleagues and neighbours on campus, everyone in their community should learn who the antisemites are among them,” he added.

Netizens debate appearance of "doxxing truck" outside home of Harvard students who signed controversial letter

The “doxxing truck” outside the houses of the students has become the talk of the town, especially since the giant LED on the truck displayed a website called, "HarvardHatesJews.com."

When they saw the truck on social media, netizens had a lot to say about the same. They were especially vocal when they found out that the truck would be visiting the homes of the Harvard students who had signed the letter. They took to social media to call out the truck and those who were controlling it.

At the moment, Harvard has not spoken up about the trucks being parked outside the students’ houses. At the same time, the students who are being targeted by the group have also decided to remain tight-lipped about the whole situation.