Michael Blackson net worth: Fortune and real name explored as Ghanaian comedian opens free school for all

Well-known actor Michael Blackson's school in Ghana will soon open for all. Blackson has been planning the initiative for a long time.

Called the Michael Blackson Academy, it is located in Agona Nsaba and was inaugurated on January 3. Blackson also posted a few moments from the launch that featured all the activities that were held as a part of the event.

He expressed his happiness and wrote that it is the greatest day of his life because he accomplished his dream of giving the other kids a chance to progress in their lives. He continued:

"Greatness starts with education and foundational education shouldn't come with financial barriers."

A few days before the launch, he praised his fans for being his support all these years while he worked to achieve the dream. He said that he was satisfied since the children from his village could get free education.

The school has three storeys with classrooms and other facilities. Construction for the school began in 2020 and concluded by December last year.

Michael Blackson has earned a lot from his career in the entertainment industry

Michael Blackson, whose real name is Jafari Ferguson, gained recognition in these years as an actor and comedian. He has been a part of various TV shows and films and participated in different comedy competitions before his successful career in the industry.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 50-year-old's net worth is estimated to be around $2 million. He has accumulated a lot of wealth in all these years from his work in films and TV shows.

Blackson's father was employed at a theater company and he enrolled Blackson in acting classes when he was a child. Blackson began pursuing his acting career at the age of 13 and was once a pizza-delivery boy for Domino's. He made his debut as a comedian in Philadelphia's Comedy Works.

Michael's gigs received positive feedback from the public and he participated in various comedy tours like the 1993 Schlitz Malt Liquor Comedy Tour, the 1996 Urban Comedy Festival, Bay Area Black Comedy Competition, and the Laffapolooza Comedy Festival.

He was once spotted by Ice Cube at a Los Angeles comedy club and Cube saw potential in his acting skills. Cube invited Blackson for an audition and the latter was cast in an important role in the film, Cubevision.

He then appeared in other films like Next Friday, Angry African Man Customer, Repos, Meet the Blacks, The Purge, and more. He has been featured in TV shows like 30 Rock, ComicView, In the Cut, Leave It to Stevie, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, and more.

Blackson last appeared in the 2021 black comedy horror film, The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2. Directed by Deon Taylor, the film was critically and commercially unsuccessful. It featured Mile Epps, Katt Williams, Bresha Webb, Lil Duval, Zulay Henao, Tyrin Turner, Andrew Bachelor, Gary Owen, and Danny Trejo in the lead roles.

