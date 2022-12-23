Who played Ice Cube in Straight Outta Compton? All about his kids as O’Shea Jackson Jr. slams nepo baby label

Ice Cube’s son, O’Shea Jackson Jr. has responded to the recently published article on Vulture that spoke about the existence of nepotism in the film industry. Jackson Jr. portrayed his father in the 2015 biographical drama film, Straight Outta Compton.

The actor posted a tweet where he stated that he was a college student when he was approached to play the role and had to audition for two years. The tweet continued by saying that although he had to handle the rest of his career on his own, O’Shea could not have been successful without the love and support of his father. He added:

“For me to ignore that or not accept and use as a guide would be foolish and disrespectful. I am grateful and I use his teaching daily.”

Stone Cold Shea Jackson @OsheaJacksonJr I wish everyone in this world to be able to present opportunities for their children to succeed. No matter how big or small. It’s something all parents work for. How many people you know working multiple jobs to put they kids through school. Making opportunities is a parents goal I wish everyone in this world to be able to present opportunities for their children to succeed. No matter how big or small. It’s something all parents work for. How many people you know working multiple jobs to put they kids through school. Making opportunities is a parents goal

Stone Cold Shea Jackson @OsheaJacksonJr My dad told me in a perfect world, I would play him in straight outta compton. I was already in college for screenwriting at USC. I accepted the challenge. And auditioned for two years before getting the role. After that it was up to me, he couldn’t hold my hand through my career My dad told me in a perfect world, I would play him in straight outta compton. I was already in college for screenwriting at USC. I accepted the challenge. And auditioned for two years before getting the role. After that it was up to me, he couldn’t hold my hand through my career

O’Shea Jackson Jr. advised everyone to avoid being affected by something that will make them regret everything they have achieved so far. He concluded by stating:

“Bust your a**! Do the work! And leave something for your kids to do the same thing!”

O’Shea Jackson Jr. is a well-known actor and rapper

O’Shea gained recognition for portraying his father, Ice Cube, in the film, Straight Outta Compton, released on August 14, 2015. Despite being criticized for a few reasons, the show received a decent response from critics and audiences.

The 31-year-old then appeared as Ingrid Thorburn in the 2017 black comedy-drama film, Ingrid Goes West. Directed by Matt Spicer, the film was well-received by everyone and it grossed $3 million at the box office.

Later, he appeared in the 2018 heist action film, Den of Thieves, which was critically and commercially successful.

Jackson Jr. also featured in the 2019 romantic comedy film, Long Shot followed by two more films – Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Just Mercy. He played important roles in a few TV shows like The Now, Swagger, and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Coming to his musical career, O’Shea Jackson Jr. is known for his mixtape, Jackin’ for Beats, and has been featured in several singles like She Couldn’t Make It On Her Own, Touch, Out of Love, and more.

Ice Cube is a father of five children

Ice Cube gained recognition for his frequent appearances in films and television. However, the 53-year-old has been a father of five children following his marriage to Kim Woodruff in 1992.

Born in 1991, O’Shea Jackson Jr. is his eldest son and he is already a well-established personality in the film, television, and music industry. Darrell Jackson is Cube’s second child and is also a rapper like his father.

His third child, Karima Jackson was born in 1994 but her current profession remains unknown. Cube’s other two kids, Deja Jackson and Shareef Jackson, have preferred to stay away from the limelight.

