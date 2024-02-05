Michael Douglas' Benjamin Franklin: First look, release date, cast, and more

Apple TV+ has continued its minor recent trend of presenting TV series that delve into the past. This time around, it is none other than Michael Douglas, who will be seen as Benjamin Franklin in the platform’s upcoming miniseries. Set to be released on April 12, the series will see a total of eight episodes that will delve into the extraordinary life of one of America’s founding fathers.

The series will kick off with the first three episodes coming out on Friday, April 12. It will then stick to a weekly release of episodes before the Finale premiering on May 17, 2024.

The legendary Michael Douglas has won two Oscars, five Golden Globes, and a Primetime Emmy through a career that has seen him work in a number of superhits. These include Wonder Boys, Fatal Attraction, and Basic Instinct, amongst a range of other acclaimed works that have resulted in a legendary career.

Now 79, Douglas looks in no mood to slow down anytime soon and was seen donning a hat and an iconic trench coat in a recent sneak peek of Benjamin Franklin, which Apple TV+ released. Here, we look at everything else that is currently known about the highly anticipated series.

Michael Douglas to star as Benjamin Franklin in Apple TV+’s Franklin

Set to kick off on April 12, the series takes inspiration from Stacy Schiff’s Pulitzer-winning book, A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America. Originally published in 2005, the book is seen as one of the most in-depth and accurate portrayals of Benjamin Franklin’s life.

This means that fans can expect the series to also include a high range of accuracy with respect to the titular personality’s life. Set in December 1776, the series will be set around the same time as his famous lightning-kite experiment.

Benjamin Franklin demonstrated the relationship between lightning and electricity and was able to do so after his kite attracted ambient charges from a rather violent storm. Regardless, this was around the time when America was inching toward its independence, which led to Franklin being utilized as a public tool, of sorts.

The aim was to convince the American monarchy to give in to the Democratic movement, something Franklin obviously supported. He underwent a secret mission which is said to have played a crucial role in securing independence in the aftermath of the Revolutionary War.

The series can therefore be expected to depict a largely accurate depiction of America’s history. Regardless, fans will also be excited due to the kind of cast that the show has announced. Apart from Michael Douglas starring in the titular role, a range of other familiar faces will be seen in Franklin.

This includes Daniel Mays as Edward Bancroft, Noah Jupe as Temple Franklin, Thibault de Montalembert as Comte de Vergennes, Ludivine Sagnier as Madame Brillon, Eddie Marsan as John Adams, Assaad Bouab as Beaumarchais, Jeanne Balibar as Madame Helvetius, and Theodore Pellerin as Marquis de Lafayette.

The series has been filmed in Versailles, France, and will depict an 1800s America. The promotional clip only brought forth a few details for fans. Douglas can be seen telling his people that they have a battle to fight, which opens up to the official poster.

Regardless, with only a few weeks remaining for the release, fans will be looking forward to April 12, already.