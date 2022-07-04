Michael Maloney trial: Minnesota man sentenced to 37 years in prison for attacking cousin and her son with scalding hot oil

Michael Maloney, a resident of Hamilton, Minnesota, has been sentenced to 37 years in prison for attacking his cousin and her son with scalding hot oil.

The jury at Butler County Common Pleas Court found Maloney, 42, guilty of burning his cousin Jayla Witt, 20, and her 17-month-old son, Tobias.

Maloney was convicted on two charges, and sentenced to 27 years for the crime committed and an additional 10 years for being a repeat violent offender, totalling 37 years in prison overall.

Judge Greg Stephens, in his verdict on July 1, observed that on the morning of the attack in December 2021, Michael brought a container of vegetable oil to his cousin's house, broke in her house, heated the oil in a pot and poured it on his cousin and her child. The oil was bought at Kroger on Erie Boulevard in Hamilton.

Lauren Pack @LPackJN Back in court this morning for the Michael Maloney trial. He is accused of pouring hot oil on a woman and baby. HPD detective Tony Nichting holds pan found on the victim’s bed after the assault ⁦ @journalnews Back in court this morning for the Michael Maloney trial. He is accused of pouring hot oil on a woman and baby. HPD detective Tony Nichting holds pan found on the victim’s bed after the assault ⁦@journalnews⁩ https://t.co/INPs0gdlTN

Jayla suffered severe burns on 15% of her body, including her face and head while her son faced severe burns on 7% of his body, as told by the Assistant Prosecutor Brad Burress to the jury.

The defense maintained that it was an accident that happened while cooking breakfast. Michael gave differing statements ranging from not being in town at the time to calling it just an unfortunate accident.

The jury was presented with a number of videos of Maloney's trek to Kroger, then to the scene of the crime and then back to the motel, where he changed clothes.

In defense, attorney Ched Peck noted that Maloney had no motive to assault Witt, who was his niece.

Peck said:

"It was accidental, he was going to cook for her and she surprised him."

He also pointed out that no efforts were made by Michael Maloney to hide his identity from security cameras, including in Kroger.

Michael Maloney, a repeat violent offender

Jenna Cisneros @JennaCisnerosTV



This is Jayla's dad crying in court right now. He tells me Jayla left early because she's not feeling well. A jury finds Michael Maloney GUILTY on all counts. He is charged with Aggravated burglary and two counts of Felonious assault. @Local12 This is Jayla's dad crying in court right now. He tells me Jayla left early because she's not feeling well. A jury finds Michael Maloney GUILTY on all counts. He is charged with Aggravated burglary and two counts of Felonious assault. @Local12 This is Jayla's dad crying in court right now. He tells me Jayla left early because she's not feeling well. https://t.co/HEY6am3G1I

This is not Maloney's first conviction. He was previously charged in 2000 with voluntary manslaughter for beating a man to death with a baseball bat.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years back then.

During the latest case trial, Judge Greg Stephens told Maloney in court:

“This was a premeditated, despicable act that on many levels, if not all levels, suggests that you may not even be a human being.”

Jenna Cisneros @JennaCisnerosTV Jayla and Bonny are boyfriend and girlfriend. Bonny is the father to Tobias.



Bonny says Michael Maloney lived with them at one point. He says nobody wanted him to live there.



"I would go to work, and he would be asleep. I would come home from work and his head was always down" Jayla and Bonny are boyfriend and girlfriend. Bonny is the father to Tobias.Bonny says Michael Maloney lived with them at one point. He says nobody wanted him to live there. "I would go to work, and he would be asleep. I would come home from work and his head was always down" https://t.co/RfJPCH9EvW

Jayla Witt's father commented that the incident might have happened because Jayla asked Michael Maloney to move out of her home, which he didn't take nicely.

“Jayla gave him a place to stay for a couple of nights because she’s got a soft heart like that. When she asked him to leave, I’m sure that’s what’s made him mad, and that’s the reason he’s done this because she threw him out.”

He continued:

"She called you Uncle Mike, didn't she? (She) called you Uncle Mike. And this is what she gets? Evil, evil, brother. You need to talk to the Lord before you die. I'm telling you."

Courtney Francisco @CFranciscoWCPO Jayla Witt's father is speaking in front of the court now. Witt is the woman who endured the hot oil incident. He looked at Maloney and said, "She called you Uncle Mike didn't she? She called you Uncle Mike, and this is what she gets." Jayla Witt's father is speaking in front of the court now. Witt is the woman who endured the hot oil incident. He looked at Maloney and said, "She called you Uncle Mike didn't she? She called you Uncle Mike, and this is what she gets."

Although Michael Maloney has been sentenced to a mandatory 37 years, he could be serving up to 42.5 years, considering the circumstances of the case.

