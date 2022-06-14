Mick Jagger tests positive for Covid-19: Rolling Stones postpones Amsterdam concert

English singer-songwriter and Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has tested positive for Covid-19, following which the band postponed a concert in Amsterdam on Monday, June 13. Mick Jagger, 78, started experiencing symptoms for Covid after he arrived at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruijff Arena.

Representatives for Mojo Concerts, who organised the band’s appearance in the Netherlands, went onstage to inform the audience at the Arena, a football stadium, an hour and a half before the concert was due to begin. They said:

"The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority."

An unnamed announcer told the audience:

"He can't sing, he can't play. There is no show tonight, it is what it is."

Mick Jagger to perform in Italy on June 21

The Rolling Stones have also postponed their next show, slated for Friday, June 17 in Bern, Switzerland. The band will now perform in Milan, Italy on June 21 giving the artist about 8 days to recuperate. In an Instagram post, the band noted that due to Mick Jagger testing positive for Covid, they have been forced to postpone their upcoming tour in Bern, Switzerland and that the Milan show will take place as scheduled.

According to a statement released by The Rolling Stones on social media, the Amsterdam concert will be rescheduled for a later date. It reads:

“The show will be rescheduled for a later date. Tickets for tonight’s show will be honored for the rescheduled date. Standby for details.”

This is not the first time that The Rolling Stones have had to postpone their tour. In March 2019, the band postponed their tour as Jagger had to undergo heart surgery that involved replacing a valve in his heart.

Mick Jagger @MickJagger I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this.

I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone. I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this.I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone.

Rolling Stones celebrating 60 years as a band with tour

Earlier this year, The Rolling Stones announced their tour SIXTY in the UK and Europe, marking sixty years as a band. The tour kickstarted on June 1 at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain with live production.

The English rock band announced shows in Munich, Liverpool, Amsterdam, Bern, Milan, London, Brussels, Vienna, Lyon, Paris, Gelsenkirchen, and Stockholm.

The tour was set to wrap up with a July 31 show at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. It could, however, extend due to the current postponement of shows due to Mick Jagger’s health.

More about Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones at a concert (Image via Instagram/@therollingstones)

The Rolling Stones were formed in 1962 and have been active for six decades. The band’s early lineup included vocalist Mick Jagger, multi-instrumentalist Brian Jones, guitarist Keith Richards, bassist Bill Wyman, and drummer Charlie Watts. In August last year, the long-time drummer of the band, Charlie Watts, passed away at the age of 80. Steve Jordan is now the band’s permanent tour member as the drummer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far