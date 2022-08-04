"Mikayla always wins in the end": Selena Gomez Hannah Montana house link sends fans into a frenzy 

American singer and actress Selena Gomez gave her fans a Disney throwback after she posted a trailer for the latest season of her show, Selena + Chef.
On August 3, the 30-year-old star took to her Instagram handle to share the official trailer of her HBO Max series. The eagle-eyed fans instantly noticed a Hannah Montana connection when the camera panned in on the shooting location of the series.
Several fans thought that the house where Gomez was filming her cooking show was the one where Miley Cyrus' fictional family, The Stewarts, used to reside for the Disney show.
Twitter could not keep calm after noticing Selena Gomez's trailer
After Disney fans saw Hannah Montana's "Malibu beach" house getting featured in Gomez's upcoming season of Selena + Chef, they could not hold themselves back from posting a comparison picture of the same estate from the two shows.
Many fans were also excited to notice the little details, mainly because Selena Gomez appeared in Hannah Montana as Miley Cyrus' titular character rival Mikayla. She had a recurring role in the 2007 series and starred in the episodes - I Want You to Want Me... to Go to Florida, That's What Friends Are For? and (We're So Sorry) Uncle Earl - as per IMDb.
Referencing her antagonist character in the series, a user tweeted:
While others just pointed out Hannah Montana's iconic residence in Selena Gomez's cooking show.
HBO Max weighed in on people's curiosity over Selena Gomez's new show's filming location
While speaking with People Magazine, a representative for HBO Max confirmed that the property where Selena Gomez shot for her show, is in fact, the same house that featured Hannah Montana.
Moreover, the same property also appeared in HBO's drama series Big Little Lies as the house of Madeline Martha Mackenzie, played by Reese Witherspoon.
The stunning Malibu property consists of seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms.
The upcoming season of Selena + Chef would be the star's fourth run with the cooking show. The previous three seasons were shot at Gomez's Los Angeles home.
Season four of her show will host several A-listers like Adrienne Cheatham, Nick DiGiovanni, DeVonn Francis, Kristen Kish, Priya Krishna, Ludo Lefebvre, Matty Matheson, Gordon Ramsay, Rachael Ray and Paola Velez.
Additionally, all the guests will name a charity of their choice to make donations for. According to an HBO Max official release, since the show premiered in August 2020, it has garnered $400,000 for 26 nonprofit organizations.
Selena + Chef will premiere its first three episodes on August 18.