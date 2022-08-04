Create
"Mikayla always wins in the end": Selena Gomez Hannah Montana house link sends fans into a frenzy 

Selena Gomez appeared in Disney Channel's sitcom Hannah Montana as Mikayla opposite to Miley Cyrus in 2007. (Image via Amy Sussman/Getty, @rarexosouvenir/Twitter)
Nikita Nikhil
ANALYST
Modified Aug 04, 2022 07:31 PM IST

American singer and actress Selena Gomez gave her fans a Disney throwback after she posted a trailer for the latest season of her show, Selena + Chef.

On August 3, the 30-year-old star took to her Instagram handle to share the official trailer of her HBO Max series. The eagle-eyed fans instantly noticed a Hannah Montana connection when the camera panned in on the shooting location of the series.

Several fans thought that the house where Gomez was filming her cooking show was the one where Miley Cyrus' fictional family, The Stewarts, used to reside for the Disney show.

Twitter could not keep calm after noticing Selena Gomez's trailer

After Disney fans saw Hannah Montana's "Malibu beach" house getting featured in Gomez's upcoming season of Selena + Chef, they could not hold themselves back from posting a comparison picture of the same estate from the two shows.

youtube-cover

Many fans were also excited to notice the little details, mainly because Selena Gomez appeared in Hannah Montana as Miley Cyrus' titular character rival Mikayla. She had a recurring role in the 2007 series and starred in the episodes - I Want You to Want Me... to Go to Florida, That's What Friends Are For? and (We're So Sorry) Uncle Earl - as per IMDb.

Referencing her antagonist character in the series, a user tweeted:

MIKAYLA ALWAYS WINS IN THE END twitter.com/smgiscoming/st…

While others just pointed out Hannah Montana's iconic residence in Selena Gomez's cooking show.

SELENA GOMEZ LIVES IN THE HANNAH MONTANA HOUSE?! https://t.co/26jfNZML3i
Selena Gomez is filming “Selena + Chef” in the same house as the one used in Hannah Montana. https://t.co/ILuTSqenbg
selena gomez living in the hannah montana house is my multiverse of madness
selena gomez at hannah montana's house. what a momenthttps://t.co/ulgHVHSYfa
gordon ramsay AND rachael ray teaching selena gomez how to cook in the hannah montana house? oh this is gonna be AMAZING https://t.co/09TBFYBAEW
If this isn’t iconic idk what is! Selena Gomez season 4 Selena x Chef was filmed in the Malibu house in Hannah Montana 😱 #selenagomez #mileycyrus https://t.co/JlFn4Syhbk
@MileyNation13 Alex Russo has Miley Stewart's house... Ok I'm gonna cry...
omg @selenagomez is really filming this season at the hannah montana beach house!!!!! what a time twitter.com/rarexosouvenir…
The fact that Selena Gomez films her cooking show inside the Hannah Montana house speaks directly to my inner 12 year old
@selenatorswsel @MileyNation13 Yeah me too... Specially like this... https://t.co/SgKRks7DoX
@SelenaFanClub @hbomax @selenagomez YESSS WE CANNOT WAIT THIS IS PROBABLY THE BEST S+C SEASON 🥹YK WITH THE BEACH HOUSE WHERE THEY SHOT HANNAH MONTANA

HBO Max weighed in on people's curiosity over Selena Gomez's new show's filming location

While speaking with People Magazine, a representative for HBO Max confirmed that the property where Selena Gomez shot for her show, is in fact, the same house that featured Hannah Montana.

Moreover, the same property also appeared in HBO's drama series Big Little Lies as the house of Madeline Martha Mackenzie, played by Reese Witherspoon.

The stunning Malibu property consists of seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Selena Gomez and Gordon Ramsay on Selena + CHEF season 4 https://t.co/mM9zOtpYN2

The upcoming season of Selena + Chef would be the star's fourth run with the cooking show. The previous three seasons were shot at Gomez's Los Angeles home.

Also Read Story Continues below

Season four of her show will host several A-listers like Adrienne Cheatham, Nick DiGiovanni, DeVonn Francis, Kristen Kish, Priya Krishna, Ludo Lefebvre, Matty Matheson, Gordon Ramsay, Rachael Ray and Paola Velez.

Additionally, all the guests will name a charity of their choice to make donations for. According to an HBO Max official release, since the show premiered in August 2020, it has garnered $400,000 for 26 nonprofit organizations.

Selena + Chef will premiere its first three episodes on August 18.

Edited by Vinay Agrawal

Comments

