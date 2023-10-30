Mindhunter season 3 confirmed to be scrapped by Netflix

Fans of Netflix's famous crime thriller series Mindhunter have received quite a disheartening verdict. It is now known that the series will not be returning for a third season. David Fincher, who happens to be the acclaimed director and creator of Mindhunter, has delivered a definitive statement.

Fincher's confirmation has now put an end to any hopes of a continuation that Mindhunter fans may have had. Despite years of speculation and an uncertain hiatus, the fate of the beloved show is now sealed.

Why did Netflix cancel Mindhunter season 3?

After prolonged speculation and uncertainty, the fate of this Fincher directorial has finally been sealed. In 2020, Netflix had assured its fans that their favorite show had not been canceled. They also added that it was merely placed on indefinite hold due to Fincher's involvement in many other projects, both with Netflix and beyond.

However, the interview with David Fincher for the French outlet Le Journal du Dimanche brought some additional clarity. The primary culprit behind the cancellation is the exorbitant cost associated with the show, as per what the director said. Here's an expert from what he told the outlet:

"It's a very expensive show, and in the eyes of Netflix, we didn't attract enough of an audience to justify such an investment."

Mindhunter director David Fincher speaks out on his Netflix deals

While the cancellation decision is undoubtedly disappointing to fans, David Fincher maintains a positive perspective. He has had a long-standing partnership with Netflix, having previously worked as an executive producer and director for the highly successful series House of Cards.

Furthermore, he directed Mank, a black-and-white biographical drama, and his upcoming feature, The Killer, starring Tilda Swinton and Michael Fassbender, is set to premiere on Netflix. Despite the conclusion of Mindhunter, Fincher holds no resentment towards Netflix, he told Le Journal du Dimanche:

"I don’t blame them (...) It’s a blessing to be able to work with people who are capable of boldness. The day our desires are not the same, we have to be honest about parting ways."

A brief history of the first two seasons of Mindhunter

This truly gripping crime thriller has featured an ensemble cast that was led by Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Anna Torv. The series revolved around FBI agents who used to delve into the psyches of serial killers through the medium of interviews. This way of doing things provided an almost entirely fresh perspective on criminal psychology.

The first season laid the groundwork for establishing a behavioral unit within the FBI, while the second season saw the agents investigating the infamous Atlanta child murders and the ominous presence of the BTK Killer, Dennis Rader. Season 3 was anticipated to delve further into Rader's crimes.

Thoughts on the assured end of Mindhunter

The cancellation of season 3 of this show by Netflix, is for sure a source of disappointment for its devoted fans. But the series has undoubtedly left a lasting legacy in the realm of crime thrillers and psychological dramas, in series in general and on Netflix in particular. The show had some unforgettable characters and chilling interviews with serial killers. Its in-depth exploration of criminal psychology in the initial two seasons will continue to be celebrated by crime enthusiasts and genre aficionados.

The hopes of many for new episodes and the continuation of this compelling series have now unfortunately been dashed.