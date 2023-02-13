MissDriDri on penning the lyrics for Kold X Windy, whether music can lead to violence, & more (Exclusive)

WeTV's scripted drama series Kold X Windy is a thrill ride from start to finish. Rooted in music, violence, relationships, and the trials and tribulations of the two main characters, the show is full of twists and turns. Drill music is the backdrop and backbone to it all, and MissDriDri has penned the lyrics for this entertaining show.

SK POP spoke to the Chicago-based artist about her involvement with the series, and the central premise - whether drill music can be blamed for the violence of the youth. Articulate, intelligent, and insightful, she was a delight to converse with. As integral as she is to the project, it helps that MissDriDri is a huge fan of the show as well.

Do check out the interview in video form below. Alternatively, read on to find out about the brains behind all those fire Kold X Windy lyrics.

MissDriDri wanted the Kold X Windy audience to see how someone becomes a drill artist

MissDriDri chose not to revisit her music after submitting it, so she could enjoy the show just as fans would. She shared her experience of watching her lyrics on Kold X Windy as a viewer:

"But actually seeing it, it’s so awesome. I mean seeing it is amazing. I feel just like the viewers when I’m watching it. I’m like ‘oh my god!’ These girls, these actors, I mean they are doing such an amazing job. I can’t be more happy with how the project turned out."

So, was she given the Kold X Windy script to help her compose her lyrics?

"Yeah, I was given the full script. And I read the whole script. So I was like let’s see how this goes. I read the whole script to make sure I understood each character because in the beginning I was only writing for 1 character. But when I would do one girl’s part, I would do the other one just to make a full song."

MissDriDri also went on to explain exactly what 'drill music' means:

"Honestly, they are one and the same. Conventional hip hop is also an expression of experience. But drill music is more of a real-time expression of experience. So for instance, if my song is going to correlate to what’s happening. It’s more of a real-time related sound, if that makes sense at all."

One of the topics discussed on Kold X Windy is whether music can lead to violence. It's a topic that has been discussed across various media, from movies to video games. Is there a correlation between violence and drill music? MissDriDri had a great answer:

"And I understand that, because I also see the results of drill music. But just like anything, we can take the negatives and positives from anything. For me, for this show…because I grew up on drill music and what it’s meant for me is that it’s a staple of how I grew up. So, for me, I wanted the viewers to see the people behind it all."

She continued:

"As opposed to the results of the song, I wanted them to understand how you become a drill artist. What are the elements? How is it being a youth that is raised in the South side of Chicago? How does poverty impact you? How does your neighborhood impact you? Those things so that they can see that these are expressions of people and what they go through and who they are."

WE tv @WEtv Thanks for watching with us! WE'll see you next week for more #KoldxWindy Thanks for watching with us! WE'll see you next week for more #KoldxWindy! https://t.co/7SGVF0eLLy

In her words, the answer isn't black or white. The Kold X Windy lyricist explained:

"As opposed to hey, this is something that makes the neighborhood negative. It’s honestly just an expression of the environment of the neighborhood. So, that was important to me. I wanted the viewers to walk away with that."

Catch a brand new episode of Kold X Windy every Thursday at 10 pm ET/9 pm CT, featuring MissDriDri's compositions, on WeTV.

Poll : 0 votes