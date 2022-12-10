Kold x Windy release date, first look, and more

WE tv's upcoming drama Kold x Windy just dropped its first sneak peek on December 8, 2022. The eight-episode scripted drama series has received a premiere date of January 5, 2023. The series follows the lifelong hustle of young female hip-hop and drill stars amid the bustling soundscape of the city of Chicago.

Kold x Windy will also take a look at the cultural influences of the south Chicago streets and the music and art surrounding them. The street culture of the place has also allegedly inspired the entire nation and will be a key part of the new series of WE tv. Kold x Windy comes from the creators Kenny Young, Phil James, and Vernon “Xtreme” Brown. All of them have previously done some renowned work in television.

Read on for more details about Kold x Windy ahead of its release on January 5, 2023, at 9.00 PM EST.

Kold x Windy plot: A string of drama with a musical backdrop

While the sneak peek from the upcoming series seems to emphasize the vibrancy and the influence of the street scene, the synopsis for the show has more hints as to what viewers can expect from it.

The show will follow Malika "Kold" Wise (played by Sh'Kia Augustin), a rising hip-hop star who struggles to make it big in the industry and provides the most for her son, and her trusted group member Renee “Windy” Johnson (played by Nijah Brenea). The two of them will serve as the central figures in the story.

The synopsis for Kold x Windy reads:

"Fueled by the authentic sounds and raw energy surrounding the drill music movement, Kold x Windy follows rising hip hop and drill star Malika “Kold” Wise (Sh’Kia Augustin, Black Lightning); who is desperate to create a better life for her and her son in Chicago’s south side. Her trusted confidant and group member Renee “Windy” Johnson (Nijah Brenea, Rap Sh!t), is a rapper with a strong dedication to the city streets."

It continues:

"As Malika’s career begins to ignite, the challenges she faces start to stack up. Her lifelong hustle – credit card fraud – catches up with her, and rival drill artists start to view her as a threat. When new love arises, the pressures of making music, her hustle and her troubled son may stand in the way…alongside Renee who does not support Malika’s desire to change her image and will stop at nothing to prevent it. Will Malika be able to break free of her life of street crime to achieve her music dreams and save her family?"

Other cast members of the show include Brely Evans, Kaja Brielle, Kiyanne Muhammad, and Solo Lucci. The first episode of the show titled It’s Called A Stain, will premiere on January 5, 2023. The show will continue with one episode every Thursday for the rest of the season. The second episode will air on January 12, 2023.

A teaser for the series was also released earlier. A short look into the world of the South Chicago music scene booms with an unmissable sonic presence.

Catch the first episode of the show on January 5, 2022. Stay tuned for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes