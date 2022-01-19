Missy Hernandez GoFundMe: Donations pour in after body of missing Fresno woman is found at the bottom of California aqueduct

Missy Hernandez, a 30-year-old missing woman from Fresno County, was found dead at the bottom of a California aqueduct on January 16, 2022.

Hernandez was last seen leaving a Fresno art show with her boyfriend, Ramon Jimenez, on December 7, 2021. She was reported missing after friends failed to contact her and found her disappearance “unusual.”

The latest discovery comes after 40 days of intense search operations across locations like Interstate 5, Highway 198 and parts of Frazier Park and Lebec.

Brittany Jacob @BrittanyABC30 @FresnoSheriff BREAKING: Fresno County deputies confirm Missy Hernandez’s body has been recovered from the bottom of the California Aqueduct near Huron. She was found on Sunday. She had been missing for 40 days. More details to come. @ABC30 BREAKING: Fresno County deputies confirm Missy Hernandez’s body has been recovered from the bottom of the California Aqueduct near Huron. She was found on Sunday. She had been missing for 40 days. More details to come. @ABC30 @FresnoSheriff https://t.co/eloJ4QByJA

Following several failed attempts, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Dive Team decided to conduct a “dangerous dive operation" at a specific area of the California aqueduct on Sunday.

Missy Hernandez’s body was then discovered beneath an aqueduct near Siskiyou and Dorris Avenues in Huron. Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims also issued an official statement about the discovery:

“The move would ultimately bring a sense of closure as Hernandez’s body was discovered, weighted down, beneath the surface.”

Authorities also arrested Hernandez's boyfriend Jimenez on charges of murder even before the former’s remains were discovered in California.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family organized a GoFundMe campaign and raised nearly $7000 in donations to fund her funeral expenses.

Why was Ramon Jimenez arrested?

Following Missy Hernandez’s disappearance, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search operation at her home and discovered her boyfriend Ramon Jimenez was “wanted” for domestic violence.

It was later revealed that Hernandez filed a domestic violence complaint against the 41-year-old in October 2021. Jimenez was declared a “person of interest” after authorities found digital and forensic evidence of a possible domestic violence attack at Hernandez’s home.

Janelle @Janelleee_k Abusers often have 2 faces, the public one and the private one. The one on the left is Ramon Jimenez, friends describe him as kind, loving, and giving. The one on the right is also Ramon Jimenez, the jealous, possessive, abusive monster #MissyHernandez saw in private. Abusers often have 2 faces, the public one and the private one. The one on the left is Ramon Jimenez, friends describe him as kind, loving, and giving. The one on the right is also Ramon Jimenez, the jealous, possessive, abusive monster #MissyHernandez saw in private. https://t.co/NXJB8GdBMv

Detectives also cited Jimenez's DNA as an indication of a violent act. Sheriff Mims revealed that Hernandez and Jimenez started dating recently, but the pair were reportedly together during the domestic violence incident.

Jimenez was taken into custody on December 8, 2021, and detained in the Fresno County Jail without the possibility of bail. He was charged with murder on January 11, 2022, and is set to be arraigned on March 2022.

As per Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp, the suspect could face up to 25 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

Everything to know about Missy Hernandez

Missy Hernandez GoFundMe page (Image via GoFundMe)

Missy Hernandez was a 30-year-old woman from Fresno County and a mother to an 11-year-old daughter. Unfortunately, she passed away due to a fatal domestic violence incident at the hands of her boyfriend.

According to The Sun, Hernandez was known in the local art scene and often set up stalls to sell crystals and other goods at art shows. Fresno County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tony Botti said that the woman was a “social person”:

"Missy is a very social person who is out in the public view regularly, so for her to not be responsive or seen was considered unusual."

Janelle @Janelleee_k

#RIP #RESTinPEACE #MISSYHERNANDEZ #JUSTICEFORMISSY Missy Hernandez has finally been located. The way she was taken is gut wrenching, but she can now be laid to rest 🖤🕊 Missy Hernandez has finally been located. The way she was taken is gut wrenching, but she can now be laid to rest 🖤🕊#RIP #RESTinPEACE #MISSYHERNANDEZ #JUSTICEFORMISSY https://t.co/PHXniW00Q6

As per her GoFundMe page, Hernandez focused on spreading love among people around. She has been defined as a “loving, caring and selfless person” who always placed others before her own needs

Edited by Srijan Sen