Mnet announces that Kep1er, VIVIZ, LOONA, Brave Girls, WJSN, and Hyolyn will be joining the lineup for Queendom 2

Mnet has announced the participating lineup for their upcoming reality show ‘Queendom 2.’ The second leg of the show will see rookie group Kep1er, VIVIZ, LOONA, Brave Girls, WJSN, and soloist Hyolyn as the participants. The show is set to premiere on March 31 at 9:20 pm KST and will be hosted by Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon.

Mnet announced the return of the popular reality show earlier this month. The short teaser video announced the premiere date and revealed that Taeyeon would be joining the team as the MC.

Queendom returns on the back of the first season's success and fanfare

Queendom first aired from August to October 2019. The premise of the show is a battle between six popular girl group performers to "identify the true number one" when all of their singles are released at the same time. The first leg of the show lasted ten weeks, with MAMAMOO emerging as the winner.

Brave Girls made their debut with the single "The Difference" in April 2011. They rose to popularity when a fan-edited video of the group’s "Rollin'" went viral in February 2021, propelling the song to the top of numerous Korean charts for the first time in the group's career.

Starship Entertainment and Yuehua Entertainment came together to form WJSN, also known as Cosmic Girls. They made their debut with the mini-album Would You Like?, which was released on February 25, 2016.

Former GFRIEND members SinB, Eunha, and Umji came together to form VIVIZ, which released their first mini-album Beam of Prism. They are the first girl group to debut under BPM Entertainment.

Soloist and former SISTAR member Hyolyn will be joining the Queendom lineup as the only soloist.

Loona was first unveiled to the public in October 2016 as part of a pre-debut initiative. As part of the initiative, each of the 12 members was disclosed in turn over the next 18 months by releasing a promotional track. They have made their mark with their continuously rising international popularity.

Kep1er was founded as a result of the Mnet reality survival competition show Girls Planet 999, which aired in 2021. They made their official debut on January 3 with their first EP, First Impact.

