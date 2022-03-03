Mnet Street Man Fighter's audition call: How to participate

Mnet's upcoming dance competition program, Street Man Fighter has issued an audition call for dancers who are not currently active in an existing dance crew.

The male counterpart ventured into the television show Street Woman Fighter, which was telecast in 2021. It was an intense dance contest that brought together some of Korea's top male dance crews. Many well-known male dance crews are anticipated to compete for the title of Best Dance Crew in 2022.

Mnet’s Street Man Fighter teases official soundtrack and dates for audition

Street Man Fighter is looking for dancers who are not members of the dance crew but want to exemplify their abilities and expertise on Street Man Fighter's stage. The show is looking for participants to take part in a solo dancer audition, which will happen from March 4 to April 8.

John Rico @iamrico5 MNET is being generous for giving us a lot of popular shows:

-Boys Planet 2022

- ILand 2

- Queendom 2

- Street Man Fighter



On Wednesday, Mnet released performance music for individual dancers. Those who want to apply should download the music, start creating choreography, and publish it on their social media pages.

Solo dancers who pass the audition will be established into their own crew, termed Project Dance Crew, and will appear as a temporary crew on the show.

Mnet released a teaser of the official soundtrack for the show on March 2, 2022, along with the announcement of the audition timeline. The soundtrack is powerful, upbeat and fits the show's theme.

More information on Street Woman Fighter

Previously, Mnet launched a new dance survival show, Street Woman Fighter, in August 2020, with eight all-female dance crews competing for a cash reward and the position of Korea's Best Female Dance crew.

Street Woman Fighter Updates @SWF_updates



episode airs in the same time slot as SWF, 11/9 at 10:20 pm KST



MNET releases another teaser for 'Street Woman Fighter Gala Talk Show' #SWF episode airs in the same time slot as SWF, 11/9 at 10:20 pm KST MNET releases another teaser for 'Street Woman Fighter Gala Talk Show' #SWF episode airs in the same time slot as SWF, 11/9 at 10:20 pm KST https://t.co/nKnocmmq5P

The show was a huge success, and the dancers have since appeared on many variety shows and at prestigious end-of-year award shows.

“Dancing is once again under the limelight, but the scale is nothing like before. Breakdancing will debut in the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China and Korean break dancers will compete in the games,” said Kwon Young-chan, chief producer of the show. “We are also organizing a large-scale show overseas for Korean dancers, so please look forward to that.”

The Korean media outlet also reported that the show would have started production sooner if it hadn't run into casting issues with dancers.

Meanwhile, back on January 4, Mnet's published a teaser for the show with the announcement that it would premiere in the summer of 2022.

