Money Heist: Korea season 1, part 2, release date, teaser out

The release date of Netflix's original K-drama, Money Heist: Korea season 1, part 2, was recently announced on the streaming platform's social media handles. The show is all set to premiere on December 9.

Along with the announcement, the platform also released a teaser for the upcoming installment of the series.

Money Heist: Korea season 1, part 2 stars a stunning team of actors, including Yoo Ji-tae as the Professor, and his gang of robbers - Park Hae-soo, Jeon Jong-seo, Lee Hyun-woo, Kim Ji-hoon, Jang Yoon-joo, and Lee Won-jong.

What does the trailer of Money Heist: Korea season 1, part 2 reveal?

One of the most shocking scenes in the teaser of Money Heist: Korea season 1, part 2 is a motorcycle flying out of the Mint, past the robbers and the hostages, and into a crowd of policemen. This leaves behind the obvious question: Who is on the bike and how will this influence the escape plans of the Professor? This is something that audiences will have to wait and watch out for in the new season.

Something that audiences did not appreciate about the first installment of Money Heist: Korea is that the overarching storyline is the same as La Casa de Papel, the original show that it is based on.

Will the introduction of a new character named Seoul change this? The trailer introduces this character when the task force, vested with the responsibility of resolving the hostage situation, figures out an important detail. They learn that an outsider is helping the robbers who are inside the mint.

The character who plays the role of Seoul is actor Lim Ji-yeon. It is also at this time in the trailer that Seon Woo-jin (Kim Yoon-jin), South Korea’s National Police Agency crisis negotiation team leader, comments, “The real deal starts now.”

Money Heist: Korea season 1, part 2 will look to answer quite a few questions

Part 1 of Money Heist: Korea left viewers with quite a few raging questions: Will Tokyo give Rio a chance to get closer to her? Will the Professor's team in Money Heist: Korea season 1, part 2 be safe until the very end? When will the other team members discover the truth regarding Berlin's medical condition?

In addition to this, one must also wonder, when will Seon Woo-jin figure out that she is being scammed? The Professor's relationship with her is something that only one person doubts, and he has ended up at the Professor's doorstep.

So, it would be interesting to see how this particular thread in the story will pan out. The first part consisted of six episodes, so fans can expect another six episodes to drop in December.

