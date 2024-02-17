Monsta X Shownu walks for Concept Korea NYFW show, fans applaud: “Flawless king”

Monsta X's lead vocalist Shownu displayed his first runway walk for Concept Korea, a sideline fashion show in New York Fashion Week. This year, Concept Korea celebrated its 13th anniversary, which became remarkable with Shownu's walk.

Concept Korea is a platform that provides opportunities to upcoming Korean fashion designers, touting Korean culture and fashion globally. This year, three brands, including MMAM, KIMMY J, and Charms, participated in this show, exuding their diverse creative prowesses.

Monsta X's Shownu opened the show on February 14, 2024, leaving his fans awestruck. Apart from his extraordinary vocal caliber, his fashion game mesmerized fans. He walked the runway in a black cropped jacket, which garnered fans' attention.

His fans took to X to share their thoughts on this K-pop idol's new feat. A fan named @Asmaa tweeted:

Monsta X's Shownu debuts at the Concept Korea NYFW runway

Shownu, the lead vocalist of Monsta X, is renowned for his sober fashion statements. The vocalist showed up at most of the events or red carpets wearing formals, exuding sophistication. Also, his Instagram account portrays his fashion preferences, which appear quite sober and infused with minimalistic fashion.

During this fashion show, the Monsta X vocalist shared his experience with Teen Vogue. When the fashion publication asked him about his preparation for the show, he said:

"At first I didn't know that I would be doing the runway, but since I joined the team, I decided to do the runway. It was a little bit of pressure and stress, but I’m enjoying the stress now — and I’m enjoying the moment."

He continued:

"I got lessons from top global models in Korea, and I practiced and rehearsed while I had free time, [along] with CRAVITY’s Minhee."

In New York Fashion Week, MMAM, a notable Korean fashion brand, showcased its collection, underscoring a brilliant blend of maximalist and minimalist aesthetics. In the collection, designer Hyun Park said to Teen Vogue that it amalgamated the joyful memories of childhood.

Here are some fans' reactions to Shownu's runway walk:

The other brands, CHARMS and KIMMY J, displayed diversity in creativity. CHARMS portrayed the bright memories from the gloomy days while the latter focused on spirituality and tarot cards.

In the debut ensemble, Shownu was spotted in an oversized black cropped jacket, showcasing his muscular physique. With this upper, he matched a wide-legged black pants with a white thick waist.

Fans appreciated the vocalist on the runway, calling him "king" and some remarked that he had a "model" figure. The vocalist changed into some other ensembles and the black oversized jacket was one of them.

In another look, he paired a wide-legged black denim and boots with the furry lapel. The muted tonal puffer jacket, another ensemble from the collection, offered some great fashion moments to the K-pop idol.

