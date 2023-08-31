“Monster”: Ukraine sisters get blasted online for twerking on graves of slain soldiers in Kyiv cemetery

Two sisters from Ukraine have been held and are now facing up to five years in jail for allegedly dancing and twerking on fallen soldiers’ graves in Kyiv. The two women were arrested shortly after their video went viral on August 24, 2023, which is also the country’s Independence Day. The video showed one woman twerking in front of the camera, while the other stood still near the grave with the picture of a man, in military uniform.

Reportedly, the sisters claimed that they had gone to the cemetery to visit their father’s grave and that he was a soldier on the 95th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They said that while they had gone to visit their father's grave, they just started dancing and recording the video. As soon as the video caught the eye of the officials, the women from Ukraine were tracked down and arrested in a few hours time.

The two women did issue an apology later and said that they were sorry about the video and that they "honor every fallen soldier" from their homeland. They added that they had gone to visit the grave of their father who died near Izium.

"Unfortunately, it was not correct to post this kind of video, although we did not intend to defame heroes. Our behavior was connected to our understanding of our late father's perspective on burial customs,” the two women said.

However, as the video of the sisters went viral, many people commented on the apology video, which was uploaded by an Instagram user, @vl_lindemann. Netizens weren't particularly happy with the video and slammed the two women for it with one person even saying:

Netizens slam the sisters who danced and twerked on graves of fallen soldiers in Kyiv. (Image via Instagram)

Social media users express outrage as video of sisters from Ukraine goes viral

Controversial content spreads quite fast on social media and the video of two Ukrainian women twerking on the graves of soldiers in Kyiv saw something similar.

As the video made its way on the internet, netizens were left stunned and offended as the women were seen wearing crop tops, shorts, and crocs in the cemetery. However, what infuriated people the most was the video that the women shot where they were seen dancing on the graves.

Expand Tweet

After the women were tracked down by police within hours of them uploading the video, they shared an apology video as well. As mentioned earlier, the apology video was shared by Instagram user @vl_lindemann, and when people saw the video, they had a lot to say about it.

While some called them "shameless" for dancing on the graves, others said that a prison sentence would make them "rethink everything."

Netizens slam the sisters who danced and twerked on graves of fallen soldiers in Kyiv. (Image via Instagram)

Netizens slam the sisters who danced and twerked on graves of fallen soldiers in Kyiv. (Image via Instagram)

Netizens slam the sisters who danced and twerked on graves of fallen soldiers in Kyiv. (Image via Instagram)

Netizens slam the sisters who danced and twerked on graves of fallen soldiers in Kyiv. (Image via Instagram)

Netizens slam the sisters who danced and twerked on graves of fallen soldiers in Kyiv. (Image via Instagram)

Netizens slam the sisters who danced and twerked on graves of fallen soldiers in Kyiv. (Image via Instagram)

Netizens slam the sisters who danced and twerked on graves of fallen soldiers in Kyiv. (Image via Instagram)

At the moment, it is not known whether the two Ukraine sisters have come out of custody and have been released. The Ukraine police or authorities are yet to comment on the arrest of the sisters.