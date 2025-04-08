More than 22,000 pounds of Johnsonville Sausage recalled: Reason, locations, and more details explored

Johnsonville has announced the recall of more than 22,000 pounds of its Cheddar Bratwurst Sausage. The product is deemed to have a potential foreign contamination, mainly plastic. The company has been around since 1945 and is one of, if not the, most popular sausage brands in the United States. It offers a variety of products and recipes.

However, the brand recently received two customer complaints about finding hard plastic in its bratwurst sausages. Hence, it has issued a recall. The product affects over 22,000 pounds, and customers are urged to discard or return the affected products.

Details of Johnsonville's recall of Bratwurst Sausage

According to the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), Johnsonville has recalled approximately 22,672 pounds of its Cheddar Bratwurst Sausage. The recall, announced on April 5, 2025, was due to the potential contamination of hard plastic.

According to the FSIS, the problem was detected after the company received two customer complaints. The FSIS's statement reads:

"The problem was discovered after the firm notified FSIS that it had received two consumer complaints reporting hard plastic material found in the bratwurst product."

It continues:

"There have been no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a healthcare provider."

How to identify the affected product?

The recall affects the brand's Cheddar Bratwurst Sausages, produced on February 5, 2025. As per FSIS's statement, it has:

"19-oz. Sealed firm tray packages containing five pieces of "Johnsonville BRATS CHEDDAR Bratwurst" and the package code B9FOD."

The labels of the affected products display "Estd. 1647" at the front. They were sold in the following states: Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Johnsonville's recalled sausage (Image credits: FSIS)

What to do with the recalled product?

If a customer has the recalled product, they are urged not to consume it. They can discard the product or return it to the point of purchase to get a full refund. Moreover, customers can contact Amanda Fritsch, FSIS' Consumer Relations Coordinator, at 888-556-2728 or [email protected].

Those who may have consumed the affected product are advised to be vigilant about their health and consult a medical practitioner at the first sign of illness.

About the company

The brand was founded in 1945 in Wisconsin, US. Ralph F. and Alice Stayer opened a small butcher shop with another family and named it Johnsonville. Ever since its exponential growth, it has become one of the leading sausage brands in the United States, and it also operates in 45 countries. The brand's mission, as per its website, reads:

"We here at Johnsonville have a moral responsibility to create and maintain an environment that requires each member to fully develop their God-given talents and help others do the same. We achieve this by living the Johnsonville Way."

The company offers numerous varieties of sausages, hot dogs, burger patties, and more. These include Apple Cinnamon Breakfast Sausage, Queso Fully-Cooked Sausage, Spicy Andouille Rope Sausage, and more.

The brand also offers recipe ideas on its website, enabling customers to utilize these sausages in various ways. These include sausage muffin cups, grilled Philly cheesesteak pizza, sunrise breakfast casserole, and more.

