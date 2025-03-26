Tillamook Country Smoker and Mike's Hot Honey collaborate to launch new Sweet-Heat Beef Sticks

Tillamook Country Smoker, renowned for its packed sausages and jerky, has teamed up with Mike's Hot Honey to introduce new Sweet-Heat Beef Sticks. These new beef sticks are infused with the signature flavor of Mike's Hot Honey. On March 25, Tillamook Country Smoker released a press note informing netizens about this new collaborative offering.

Tillamook Country Smoker X Mike's Hot Honey beef sticks are available in 8-count and 24-count bundles on the official brand website and on Amazon. The 8-count pack costs $11.99, whereas the 24-count caddy costs $29.99, resulting in a slightly lower cost per stick.

Each Tillamook Country Smoker X Mike's Hot Honey beef stick offers the 'swicy' flavor

Established in 1975, Tillamook Country Smoker offers meat sticks, sausages, and jerky. The brand has built a reputation for providing quality beef snacks smoked on real hardwood, which it also boasts on its packaging. The brand is expanding its snack portfolio by collaborating with condiment labels to offer more flavorful bites.

Earlier in October 2024, the brand collaborated with Tajin and introduced Chili Lime beef jerky, a tangy and hot take on its signature beef jerky. The label has now teamed up with Mike's Hot Honey for new sweet, hot, spicy, flavored beef sticks. On the launch of the latest product, Bree Randall, the chief marketing officer of the company, said:

"We're ecstatic to introduce a snack that not only satisfies the current consumer appetite for bold, authentic flavors but also exemplifies our dedication to quality."

The statement continues:

"This collaboration between Tillamook Country Smoker and Mike's Hot Honey represents a union of two iconic brands, each with a steadfast commitment to delivering high-quality, flavorful products."

She further added:

"Our delicious new beef sticks deliver the perfect balance of sweet, spicy, and savory, crafted without any artificial ingredients – a true testament to our shared commitment to excellence."

Mike Kurtz, the founder of Mike's Hot Honey, also expressed his joy in the following words:

"Partnering with Tillamook Country Smoker is an exciting step for us, blending the natural sweetness and bold heat of our honey with their expertly smoked beef products."

Other details about Tillamook Country Smoker X Mike's Hot Honey beef sticks

Like other beef sticks from the brand, this offering is made with slow-smoked beef soaked in hot and sweet honey. As mentioned above, these sticks are available in 8- and 24-count packs, and each beef sausage weighs 1 oz or 28 g.

Each serving offers 150 calories, 8 g of protein, and 7 g of fat. The product is gluten-free and contains no trans fats. The brand's website describes this beef snack as follows:

"Seasoned with the perfect blend of 100% pure honey and fiery chili peppers, these all natural, slow-smoked beef sticks deliver the bold and beloved flavor of Mike's Hot Honey that sweet and spicy lovers are sure to enjoy."

With this new offering, the brand has joined the 'swicy' flavor trend, which is gaining popularity in the U.S. Foodies can also try other popular offerings from the label, such as its zero-sugar beef jerky, teriyaki smoked sausages, and jalapeño-flavored meat sticks.

