USDA announces recall of almost 30,000 pounds of Chomps Beef Sticks: Reason, locations, and more details explored

On March 20, the Food Safety and Inspection Service of USDA (US Department of Agriculture) announced a recall of Chomps Beef Sticks due to a possible contamination risk. The announcement came after Idaho Smokehouse Partners, the company making Chomps sticks, voluntarily recalled 29,541 pounds of ready-to-eat beef sticks due to a potential risk of foreign material contamination.

The USDA classifies this recall into the Class I category, the highest risk bracket. The recall is limited to the products packed between January 13 and January 15, 2025. These Chomps Beef sticks were sent to retail locations in California and Illinois. The company also extends this recall to its Original Turkey Single Sticks, manufactured in the same facility.

The potential presence of foreign material prompted the active recall of Chomps Beef Sticks

Chomps has recently announced an internal recall of its beef sticks produced at Idaho Smokehouse Partners. Two complaints about metal fragments found in the beef sticks prompted the recall. Following this internal recall, the USDA's FSIS announced it and classified it in the highest-risk category. According to the announcement:

"The problem was discovered after the firm notified FSIS that it received two consumer complaints reporting that pieces of metal were found in the product."

Details of recalled Chomps beef sticks

According to the USDA announcement, the recall includes ready-to-eat Chomps beef sticks produced between January 13 and January 15, 2025. These sticks were shipped to retail stores in California and Illinois. The product description given in the announcement is:

"1.15-oz vacuum-sealed packages of “CHOMPS ORIGINAL BEEF STICK MILD,” with an expiration date of 02-10-2026, and lot code 25016 printed on the label."

Further details are provided:

"The product subject to recall bears establishment number “6220A” ink-jetted on the package. These items were shipped to retail locations in California and Illinois."

In addition to that, the company has given a more comprehensive list, which includes the sticks with the following lot codes from the same establishment:

25017

25018

25020

25021

25022

In this precautionary measure, almost 30,000 pounds of Chomps Beef Sticks fall into the above-specified details. The recall is applicable to 1.15 oz packs available in 12-count pouches, 8-count pouches, and single sticks.

The recall is extended to Chomps Original Turkey Sticks

Other details of the recalled products (image via Chomps)

Although the USDA recall announcement includes only beef sticks, the company has extended the recall to its 1.15 oz turkey single sticks packed between January 16 and January 23, 2025. The original Turkey Sticks were also produced at Idaho Smokehouse Partners, due to which there is a risk of potential foreign material contamination.

The recall on turkey sticks applies to those sticks that have an expiration date of 02-17-2026. The establishment number on these sticks is P6220A and the impacted lot numbers are 25022 and 25023.

What do customers need to do?

Those who have Chomps Beef Sticks or Chomps Turkey Sticks in their pantries are advised to check the product details and cross-verify them with the details given on the brand's official website. If the product falls into the potentially contaminated lot, it should be either thrown away, or customers can ask for a refund from the retail store where they bought it.

Customers can also reach the brand at 855-636-1150 or via a chat on chomps.com/pages/recall.

So far, there is no report of injuries or any harm caused by Chomp's beef sticks or the recalled turkey sticks. However, it is crucial to exercise caution, particularly when a product falls under the Class I risk category. Nonetheless, the brand and FSIS have concluded the investigation, and the products made outside these batches are safe to consume.

