Ruffles and Munchies team up to launch new baked crackers: All you need to know

Two subsidiary brands of Frito-Lay (the snack division of Pepsico), Ruffles and Munchies, have joined hands to release a new sandwich cracker. This collaborative snack takes the iconic flavor of Ruffles and sandwiches it between baked crackers of Munchies. A popular food Instagrammer, @markie_devo, posted about these cheesy crackers on March 5.

Fans have been spotting these quick bites for the last two weeks. The new Ruffles and Munchies Cheddar & Sour Cream-flavored sandwich crackers are available at Walmart and will soon hit other retailers. The 8-count box available in Walmart comes for $3.38. Instacart also lists these sandwich crackers in a single 1.38 oz pack for delivery.

Ruffles and Munchies come together to pack Cheddar & Sour Cream flavor in between baked crackers

Frito-Lay, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, specializes in the production and distribution of chips and other snack products. The sublabel manages some of the world’s household snack brands, including Lay’s, Ruffles, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, and Munchies.

To excite fans, the label offers an interplay of flavors from these brands. In one such attempt, Ruffles and Munchies have come together and brought the Cheddar & Sour Cream-flavored sandwich cracker.

On March 6, @markie_devo, a popular food Instagrammer, posted about these crackers after an early sighting of this new offering. He captioned the post:

"I never wanted to eat a cracker more in my life than I do now. #crackerissues 😆🧀Munchies teamed up with Ruffles for a Cheddar & Sour Cream sandwich cracker. This features a baked cheese cracker filled with Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream filling. 🛒Spotted at Walmart, heading to stores that carry the brand now."

The sandwich cracker combines the signature baked cheese crackers from Munchies with the popular Cheddar & Sour Cream flavor of Ruffles chips. The bundle pack available on Walmart comes with 8 serving packs, where each pack contains one 1.38 oz flavored cracker.

Other popular snacks from Ruffles and Munchies

This is not the first time when Munchies combined the fan-favorite flavors with its baked cheese sandwich crackers. Some other collaborative sandwich crackers from the brand are:

Munchies X Cheese Peanut Butter Crackers

Munchies X Real peanut butter on a baked golden toast cracker

Munchies X Doritos Nacho Cheese Crackers

Munchies X Doritos Jalapeño Cheddar Crackers

Munchies X Cheetos Cheddar Cheese Crackers

Apart from that, Munchies offers two snack mixes in the Cheese Fix and the Flaming Hot flavor. The snack mix contains crunchy and flavorful delights from Sun Chips, Rold Gold, Doritos, and Cheetos.

Ruffles, on the other hand, are known for their ridged texture and flavored potato chips.

Smokehouse BBQ Flavored Potato Chips

Flamin' hot cheddar and sour cream

Flamin' hot BBQ

Jalapeño ranch-flavored potato chips

Lime & jalapeño-flavored potato chips

Flamin' hot flavored potato chips

Cheddar & sour cream potato chips

Sour cream & onion potato chips

Original potato chips

Queso cheese flavored potato chips

Simply Ruffles Sea salt

Hot & spicy

This collaboration between Ruffles and Munchies represents PepsiCo’s effort to meet ever-changing snack demands. These snacks were initially spotted at Walmart; however, interested snack enthusiasts can look for these crackers at their retail outlets.

