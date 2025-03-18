Trader Joe's brings back Kerrygold Irish Cheddar With Chili Peppers: Details about the fan-favorite item explored

Trader Joe's, America's neighborhood grocery store, has brought back yet another item that cheese fans have long been waiting for. Introduced as the spotlight cheese of March 2025, the famous Kerrygold Irish Cheddar With Chili Peppers is back at TJ's dairy aisle.

Made in Ireland by the famous Kerrygold creamery, the Irish Cheddar with Chili Peppers features the beloved creamy yet sharp profile of a cheddar cheese infused with red chili pepper flakes.

Notably, this flavorful white cheddar cheese will be available exclusively at Trader Joe's for a limited time.

Crafted using milk from grass-fed cows that are raised without growth hormones in Ireland, this Irish cheddar, according to the grocery store’s product page, is priced at $9.49.

Trader Joe's reintroduces Kerrygold Irish Cheddar with Chili Peppers: Details explored

Featuring a spicy profile, the Kerrygold Irish Cheddar with Chili Peppers has made its way again to Trader Joe's shelves. A product of Ireland, this creamy cheese is produced with the rich and flavorful milk of grass-fed cows.

Welcoming the Kerrygold Irish Cheddar with Chili Peppers again, the American grocery store chain on March 15, 2025, shared a post on the social media platform Instagram with the caption:

“The March #TJsSpotlightCheese has arrived—please join us in welcoming Kerrygold® Irish Cheddar with Chili Peppers back to our cheese case! When we bring a #SpotlightCheese back for an encore performance, you know it HAS to be good…”

Confirming that the product uses Vegetarian Rennet, the brand in its Instagram post offered ways a fan can indulge in the Kerrygold Irish Cheddar with Chili Peppers.

“Grate it over baked potatoes and French fries, or melt it on a freshly grilled burger. This capable cáis (that’s Irish for cheese, if you please) can also add some real zing to a spring cheese board. Pick up a piece while our supply lasts!”

Meanwhile, according to All Recipes, this spicy cheese has made occasional appearances on Trader Joe's shelves over the years. Flavored with flakes of fiery red Chili Peppers, the grocery store’s product website describes this cheese as a simple combination cheese yet slightly more sophisticated Pepper Jack.

“With a surprisingly complex depth of flavor, the creaminess of the Cheddar tempers the heat of the Chili Peppers, which in turn bring out some of the Cheddar’s latent sharpness.”

Availability and price

The Kerrygold Irish Cheddar With Chili Peppers, according to the grocery store, will be available for fans to buy for a limited time. Sold exclusively by Trader Joe's, this Irish cheddar cheese is priced at $9.49 for 1 lb.

Kerrygold Irish Cheddar with Chili Peppers (Image via Trader Joe's)

Notably, the American grocery store chain’s product page also reveals the ingredient list of the fan-favorite Kerrygold Irish Cheddar with Chili Peppers.

The Irish creamery uses simple ingredients like pasteurized milk, salt, red chili flakes, vegetarian rennet, and starter culture, to make this cheddar offering.

About Kerrygold

Ireland's much-loved global food brand, Kerrygold was created by Sir Anthony O'Reilly in 1962. Largely associated with grass-fed cows grazing in luscious Irish pastures, the brand produces butter and cheese products.

Known as a premium brand, befitting the rich quality of Irish milk, Kerrygold is also the number two butter brand in the USA.

